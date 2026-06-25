Hippo Deploys Devin, Cognition's AI Software Engineer, to Drive Faster Software Development Across the Insurance Lifecycle

From Rate Filings to Partner Integrations, Devin Supports Hippo's Engineering Work across Distribution, Risk Management, and Customer Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO), a technology-native insurance group, today announced the engineering-wide deployment of Devin, Cognition's AI software engineer, to drive faster software development across the insurance lifecycle. From rate filings and underwriting to distribution and customer experience, Hippo's adoption of Devin enables its engineering team to move faster on the work that matters most — supporting faster, more reliable software delivery across distribution, risk management and customer experience.

Devin is designed to take on multi-step development tasks — planning, writing, and testing code across complex systems — working alongside Hippo's engineers. For Hippo's engineers, that capability translates directly to one of insurance's most persistent challenges: rapidly building software that works correctly across fifty states, each with its own regulatory requirements.

"Building software that works correctly in fifty states, each regulated differently, is complex and time intensive. With Devin, we can automate through that complexity instead of around it," said Kyle Ramsay, Hippo's Chief Product and Artificial Intelligence Officer. "Devin gives our engineers more time to focus on the innovative engineering work behind our products, data, operations, and risk management."

Built for Complexity, Designed for Customers

In an industry where speed and precision both matter, Devin gives Hippo's engineers the ability to build, test, and iterate quickly without multiplying manual effort, focusing their effort on higher-value engineering work. Hippo's engineering team is now accelerating delivery across the full range of its operations — from Hannah, its AI-powered service representative, to program data ingestion for partner MGAs, to key distribution initiatives.

Devin, developed by Cognition, is an AI software engineer capable of handling complex, multi-step engineering tasks, from writing and testing code to navigating large codebases and resolving edge cases. For Hippo, the technology is particularly well-suited to the kind of high-volume, high-precision work that insurance software demands, complex enough to require genuine engineering judgment, but repeatable enough to benefit from automation at scale.

"Hippo is doing some of the highest stakes work there is, in one of the most complex and regulated industries out there," said Jeff Wang, Cognition's President of New Enterprise. "We built Devin to run secure, autonomous cloud agents that take on trusted, high-leverage engineering work in critical industries, so partnering with Hippo to modernize insurance was a natural fit. We're proud to help raise the bar on what a modern insurer can build."

About Hippo

Hippo is a technology-native insurance group that uses its carrier platform to diversify risk across both personal and commercial lines. Through the Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program, the company applies deep industry expertise and advanced underwriting to deliver proactive, tailored coverage for homeowners. Hippo Holdings Inc. subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Wingsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, please visit http://www.hippo.com.

About Cognition

Cognition is the leading AI software engineering company and makers of Devin, the world's first AI software engineer. Devin works end-to-end on complex engineering tasks — planning, coding, testing, and iterating autonomously — enabling teams to scale their engineering capacity without scaling headcount. Cognition is partnered with leading enterprises across financial services, technology, and beyond. Learn more at cognition.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Hippo's adoption and intended use of Devin, the anticipated benefits to Hippo's software development and engineering operations, and Hippo's technology and product plans. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to the deployment, performance, and reliability of third-party and artificial-intelligence-based technologies. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Hippo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the Risk Factors section of Hippo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Mark Olson

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SOURCE Hippo Holdings Inc.