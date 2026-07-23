Hippo Rolls Out Claude and Other AI Tools Company-Wide, With 90% Employee Adoption in First Month

Employee Survey Shows 60% of Hippo's Workforce Now Leveraging AI Tools Daily

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO), a technology-native insurance group, today shared early results from a company-wide deployment of AI tools, including Anthropic's Claude, that has extended AI adoption to every function across the business. The rollout marks the next step in the company's goal to empower its entire enterprise with AI.

In the first 30 days, more than 90% of employees reported using Claude and Hippo's other AI tools, with 86% reporting use multiple times per week and 60% using them daily, according to an internal employee survey. In the same survey, 60% of employees reported saving two or more hours a week and 20% reported saving five to ten hours weekly. Sixty-five percent cited using AI as a thinking partner as a top benefit, and 58% said it helped them take on tasks they normally wouldn't have attempted.

"Following strong results from our AI deployments in service, claims, and software development, we have now extended AI tools to all employees," said Kyle Ramsay, Hippo's Chief Product and Artificial Intelligence Officer. "The adoption, daily usage, and efficiency employees are reporting are strong signals of the transformation taking place at Hippo. These results speak to more than the technology itself — they reflect the training and connectivity we built to cultivate a workforce empowered by AI."

From Engineering to Every Team

The deployment builds on Hippo's broader AI strategy that spans both the products it builds and the tools it uses to empower employees. Hippo launched Hannah, its AI service assistant, and Clara, its AI claims FNOL agent, earlier this year. More recently, Hippo adopted Devin, Cognition's AI software engineer, to accelerate software development. The latest company-wide rollout extends that strategy to every function — including underwriting, claims, marketing, and sales — giving employees general-purpose AI assistance for research, writing, and analysis, while keeping judgment and decision-making with the people closest to the work, like underwriters and claims adjusters.

Hippo's actuarial and insurance product teams are now using AI tools to support workflows such as researching regulatory changes, conducting competitive research, and analyzing program performance. Audit teams are also using AI to support more frequent and detailed claims audits, reviewing files against program guidelines and fraud indicators. Used alongside tools like Devin, these AI workflows help teams prepare and implement rate changes more efficiently, with actuarial and product teams reviewing and approving the work.

"Our team deals with complexity all day: customer needs, risk exposure, regulatory requirements, and they weigh it all to make decisions," said Rick McCathron, President and CEO of Hippo. "AI tools don't replace their judgment, they give them back the time that used to go into searching for and analyzing data — enabling them to focus on making better decisions, more quickly and efficiently. Companies that don't embrace AI risk being left behind, and we intend to lead."

About Hippo

Hippo is a technology-native insurance group that uses its carrier platform to diversify risk across both personal and commercial lines. Through the Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program, the company applies deep industry expertise and advanced underwriting to deliver proactive, tailored coverage for homeowners. Hippo Holdings Inc. subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Wingsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, please visit http://www.hippo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Hippo's adoption and intended use of Claude, the anticipated benefits to Hippo's operations and workforce, and Hippo's technology and AI strategy. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to the deployment, performance, and reliability of third-party and artificial-intelligence-based technologies. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Hippo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the Risk Factors section of Hippo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Mark Olson

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SOURCE Hippo Holdings Inc.