Hippo Holdings Announces Enhanced Partnership with Accelerant to Expand Access to the Specialty Insurance Market

Partnership Drives Updated Guidance; Hippo Now Expects to Achieve $2 Billion GWP Target in 2027, a Full Year Ahead of Plan

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) today announced an enhanced partnership with Accelerant (NYSE: ARX), a data-driven risk exchange platform for the specialty insurance market. Effective July 1, 2026, with the full program commencing October 1, 2026, Hippo will serve as a fronting carrier for more than $500 million in annual gross written premiums across Accelerant's U.S. portfolio in 2027.

"We are built to move decisively when the right opportunity presents itself, and this is one of those moments," said Rick McCathron, President and CEO of Hippo Holdings. "Accelerant operates a data and technology platform that makes specialty insurance work better for the entire insurance value chain, and that same philosophy drives how we are growing Hippo. With this agreement in place, we expect to achieve our $2 billion gross written premium target in 2027, a full year ahead of plan."

The partnership reflects Hippo's strategy of growing a diversified portfolio through disciplined underwriting and continuous optimization. Within the Risk Exchange ecosystem, Hippo gains access to Accelerant's specialty insurance portfolio, advanced risk selection tools and analytics, expanded distribution and reinsurance connectivity directly to Accelerant's Risk Capital Partners. The enhanced partnership builds on an existing relationship between the two companies that began in 2025.

"The partnership with Hippo strengthens the Accelerant Risk Exchange for our Members and the insureds. What began as a strong working relationship has grown into an exciting partnership and provides the best MGAs continued runway for profitable growth," said Jeff Radke, Chairman and CEO of Accelerant."

In connection with this announcement, Hippo is updating full year 2028 guidance.

METRIC NEW 2028 GUIDE ORIGINAL 2028 GUIDE Gross Written Premium +$2.5 billion +$2 billion Adjusted Net Income +$140 million +$125 million

About Hippo

Hippo is a technology-native insurance group that uses its carrier platform to diversify risk across both personal and commercial lines. Through the Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program, the company applies deep industry expertise and advanced underwriting to deliver proactive, tailored coverage for homeowners. Hippo Holdings Inc. subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Wingsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, please visit http://www.hippo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Hippo defines adjusted net income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact, including depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, fair value adjustments, and other one-off transactions. Hippo does not provide forward-looking guidance for net income (loss) on a GAAP basis, and does not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking Adjusted Net Income guidance set forth above to net income (loss), because certain reconciling items — in particular fair value adjustments, other one-off transactions, and related tax effects — cannot be predicted or reliably estimated without unreasonable effort and may be significant to GAAP results.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Hippo's updated full-year 2028 guidance for gross written premium and Adjusted Net Income; Hippo's expectation to achieve its $2 billion gross written premium target in 2027, a full year ahead of plan; the expected volume of annual gross written premium associated with Hippo's partnership with the Accelerant Risk Exchange; the anticipated timing, structure, and benefits of the partnership; and Hippo's broader operational and growth objectives. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, among others: the ability of the parties to commence and sustain the partnership and to realize the expected premium volumes and other anticipated benefits; the performance and loss experience of the underlying specialty insurance programs; Hippo's ability to manage retained risk and to obtain reinsurance on acceptable terms; catastrophe activity and other claims experience; conditions in the insurance and reinsurance markets; regulatory and legal developments; broader economic and market conditions; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in Hippo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Hippo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors:

Charles Sebaski

[email protected]



Press:

Mark Olson

[email protected]

SOURCE Hippo Holdings Inc.