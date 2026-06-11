Hippo Holdings Promotes Laura Boettcher to Chief Operating Officer

Nearly-Five-Year Hippo Veteran Expands Role to Lead Operations Across the Parent Company

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) today announced the promotion of Laura Boettcher, ARe, to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hippo Holdings, the parent company of Hippo Insurance. In her expanded role, Boettcher will lead operations across the full enterprise, bringing the same commitment to operational efficiency and customer-first service to the broader organization.

Laura Boettcher, Chief Operating Officer, Hippo Holdings

"Laura has been an invaluable part of Hippo's leadership team for nearly five years, and she has earned the trust of our executive council and board of directors," said Rick McCathron, President and CEO of Hippo Holdings. "She built her career in reinsurance, ran critical operational functions, and has always kept her focus on building a business that works for our customers, our partners, and our shareholders. I'm confident she'll bring that same expertise and commitment to this expanded role."

With nearly two decades in insurance and reinsurance, Boettcher brings a track record spanning financial strategy, operational execution, and organizational leadership.

Boettcher has served as COO of Hippo Insurance since February 2024, overseeing daily operations and balancing the needs of Hippo's customers with those of the business. Prior to that role, she served as Chief of Staff to the CEO and Director of Reinsurance. Before joining Hippo, she was a Senior Vice President at Guy Carpenter, where she developed reinsurance strategies for personal lines clients, including Hippo.

"I'm proud of what we've built operationally and excited for what comes next," said Boettcher. "My focus has always been on running a business that serves our customers and sets us up for sustainable growth, and that won't change in this role. I look forward to applying the best of what we've learned at Hippo Insurance across the broader Hippo Holdings organization."

Earlier in her career, Boettcher held financial and operational leadership roles across both startup and established insurance environments. As Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at Home Value Protection, a Kleiner Perkins-backed startup, she helped build the FP&A function from the ground up as a member of the executive team. At CompWest Insurance, she led business intelligence and strategic financial planning reporting directly to the CEO, driving forecasting, KPI infrastructure, and process improvements that generated over $1 million in cost savings.

About Hippo

Hippo is a technology-native insurance group that uses its carrier platform to diversify risk across both personal and commercial lines. Through the Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program, the company applies deep industry expertise and advanced underwriting to deliver proactive, tailored coverage for homeowners. Hippo Holdings Inc. subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Wingsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, please visit http://www.hippo.com.

Contact:

Mark Olson

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SOURCE Hippo Holdings Inc.