Hippocratic AI Announces New Senior Executive Appointments

Additional Executive Hires Strengthen Customer Success, Strategy, Legal, Compliance, Revenue Operations, and Communications as Demand for Safe Generative AI Healthcare Voice Agents Scales

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippocratic AI, the global leader for safe generative AI healthcare agents, today announced a series of senior executive appointments as the company continues to scale its platform across providers, payors, and life sciences organizations. The new hires deepen Hippocratic AI's customer success, strategic, legal, compliance, revenue operations, and communications leadership at a time of accelerating demand. The appointments build on Hippocratic AI's $141 million Series C financing in November 2025 and the executive appointments announced earlier this year, as well as recent product launches including Nurse Co-Pilot and AI Front Door, built on the company's patented Polaris LL M architecture.

New Executive Appointments:

Dr. Avik Ray, MD, MS, Vice President, Strategy (Office of the CEO) — Avik joins the Office of the CEO to lead Hippocratic AI's FDA regulatory strategy and cross-product growth initiatives, including the company's expanded clinical publications agenda and emerging market expansion. A physician-data scientist by training, he brings deep experience at the intersection of life sciences and healthcare strategy, pro duct development and technology, and regulatory affairs, with a track record of helping high-growth organizations build the evidence base, regulatory pathways, and partnerships required to scale in complex, highly regulated environments. Avik partners closely with the CEO and executive team to accelerate the safe deployment of Hippocratic AI's generative AI healthcare agents.





Avik joins the Office of the CEO to lead Hippocratic AI's FDA regulatory strategy and cross-product growth initiatives, including the company's expanded clinical publications agenda and emerging market expansion. A physician-data scientist by training, he brings deep experience at the intersection of life sciences and healthcare strategy, pro duct development and technology, and regulatory affairs, with a track record of helping high-growth organizations build the evidence base, regulatory pathways, and partnerships required to scale in complex, highly regulated environments. Avik partners closely with the CEO and executive team to accelerate the safe deployment of Hippocratic AI's generative AI healthcare agents. Jenna Rogers, Vice President, Customer Success — Jenna joins as Vice President, Customer Success, where she partners with health system leaders to take Hippocratic AI use cases from contract through go-live and at-scale operations. She brings a strong track record across customer success, ]operations, and implementation in patient-facing healthcare environments, and is known for building high-performing teams that drive measurable outcomes for partners. Jenna is helping standardize Hippocratic AI's customer success motion as the company's deployed footprint continues to grow.





Jenna joins as Vice President, Customer Success, where she partners with health system leaders to take Hippocratic AI use cases from contract through go-live and at-scale operations. She brings a strong track record across customer success, ]operations, and implementation in patient-facing healthcare environments, and is known for building high-performing teams that drive measurable outcomes for partners. Jenna is helping standardize Hippocratic AI's customer success motion as the company's deployed footprint continues to grow. David Fraser, Vice President, Customer Success — David joins as Vice President, Customer Success, leading customer success across a portfolio of large health system partnerships. He brings extensive experience in healthcare customer success and enterprise implementation, with a focus on operational rigor, accountability, and durable ROI for healthcare partners. David is recognized for building high-performing customer success teams that move quickly without compromising outcomes.





— David joins as Vice President, Customer Success, leading customer success across a portfolio of large health system partnerships. He brings extensive experience in healthcare customer success and enterprise implementation, with a focus on operational rigor, accountability, and durable ROI for healthcare partners. David is recognized for building high-performing customer success teams that move quickly without compromising outcomes. Kashif Rashid, Chief Legal Officer — Kashif joins Hippocratic AI as Chief Legal Officer, bringing deep experience as a senior legal executive across medical device, biopharmaceutical, and healthcare technology companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Nevro Corp., a publicly traded global medical device company, where he led legal, compliance, reimbursement, and corporate affairs as the company navigated significant product, commercial, and litigation milestones. Prior to Nevro, Kashif held senior legal roles at Atara Biotherapeutics, St. Jude Medical, and GE Healthcare. Kashif brings a strong track record advising boards and executive teams of fast-growing, highly regulated companies on commercial transactions, M&A, corporate governance, securities law, intellectual property, and complex regulatory matters. At Hippocratic AI, he leads the company's legal, regulatory, and corporate affairs functions, partnering closely with communications and government affairs as the company expands across providers, payors, and life sciences.





— Kashif joins Hippocratic AI as Chief Legal Officer, bringing deep experience as a senior legal executive across medical device, biopharmaceutical, and healthcare technology companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Nevro Corp., a publicly traded global medical device company, where he led legal, compliance, reimbursement, and corporate affairs as the company navigated significant product, commercial, and litigation milestones. Prior to Nevro, Kashif held senior legal roles at Atara Biotherapeutics, St. Jude Medical, and GE Healthcare. Kashif brings a strong track record advising boards and executive teams of fast-growing, highly regulated companies on commercial transactions, M&A, corporate governance, securities law, intellectual property, and complex regulatory matters. At Hippocratic AI, he leads the company's legal, regulatory, and corporate affairs functions, partnering closely with communications and government affairs as the company expands across providers, payors, and life sciences. Ann Neir, Vice President, Revenue Strategy and Operations — Ann joins as Vice President, Revenue Strategy and Operations, bringing more than two decades of experience scaling go-to-market and revenue operations at high-growth enterprise software and AI companies. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Revenue Operations and Strategy at 6sense, the AI-powered revenue intelligence platform, and earlier held senior revenue operations leadership roles atMindtickle, Cockroach Labs, and Cloudera, with two IPOs and multiple successful scale-ups to her name. Ann is recognized for building the systems, analytics, and discipline that allow sales, customer success, and marketing teams to scale together.





— Ann joins as Vice President, Revenue Strategy and Operations, bringing more than two decades of experience scaling go-to-market and revenue operations at high-growth enterprise software and AI companies. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Revenue Operations and Strategy at 6sense, the AI-powered revenue intelligence platform, and earlier held senior revenue operations leadership roles atMindtickle, Cockroach Labs, and Cloudera, with two IPOs and multiple successful scale-ups to her name. Ann is recognized for building the systems, analytics, and discipline that allow sales, customer success, and marketing teams to scale together. Cynara Lilly, Chief Communications Officer — Cynara joins Hippocratic AI as Chief Communications Officer, leading the company's communications strategy across brand, executive voice, media relations, and government affairs. She brings two decades of experience at the intersection of strategic communications and public policy, most recently as Executive Director of Advocacy and Communications at Ballmer Group. Earlier, Cynara was a Principal and Director at RALLY, the national strategic communications and issue advocacy firm.

These appointments reinforce Hippocratic AI's commitment to building the safest generative AI healthcare agents in the industry and to scaling them responsibly as patient, provider and life sciences demand accelerates.

About HAI

Hippocratic AI is a native generative AI company on a mission to address the global shortage of clinicians and deliver healthcare abundance. A global leader and pioneer in safety-focused generative AI agents for healthcare through building a patented safety constellation architecture, Polaris, enabling non-diagnostic AI agents to support patients through natural conversations across a range of use cases, including care navigation, follow-ups, chronic disease management, education, preventative care, and much more across the patient and member continuum.

SOURCE Hippocratic AI