Hippocratic AI Expands Life Sciences Leadership Team as Pharma and Medtech Demand for Voice AI Agents Accelerates

New senior executive hires solidify Hippocratic AI as the category leader in safe generative AI for life sciences

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippocratic AI, the global leader and pioneer of safe generative AI healthcare agents, today announced new senior executive appointments expanding its life sciences leadership team as the company scales its pharma and medtech business. The appointments — across engineering, medical affairs, commercial growth, and compliance — follow Hippocratic AI's January 2026 acquisition of Grove AI and the launch of Polaris Life Sciences 5.0, and signal the company's emergence as the industry's category-defining voice and conversational AI platform for pharma, biotech, and medtech.

Learn more: https://hippocraticai.com/lifesciences/

New senior executive hires solidify Hippocratic AI as the category leader in safe generative AI for life sciences Post this

"Hippocratic AI is now the established voice and conversational AI platform for life sciences, and we are attracting the most senior leaders in the field," said Ahad Wahid, President, Life Sciences. "Sri, Toby, John, Himanshu, and Sulaiman together bring more than a century of operating experience across pharma, biotech, and medtech — exactly the bench required to deliver safe, compliant generative AI agents at the scale and standard our life sciences partners demand."

New Life Sciences Appointments:

Toby Patterson, MD, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs — Toby joins as Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs, bringing over two decades of senior medical leadership across global pharma. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Medical Affairs at Genentech, and previously as Senior Vice President of Global Medical Affairs and Senior Vice President of U.S. Medical Affairs at GSK. Earlier, he held a series of senior medical leadership roles at AbbVie, including Vice President of Medical Operations and Vice President of Immunology and Oncology. Toby holds an MBBS from the University of Adelaide. He leads Hippocratic AI's medical affairs, quality & pharmacovigilance strategy for life sciences, ensuring the company's agents meet the clinical, scientific, and ethical bar pharma and medtech partners require.

— Toby joins as Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs, bringing over two decades of senior medical leadership across global pharma. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Medical Affairs at Genentech, and previously as Senior Vice President of Global Medical Affairs and Senior Vice President of U.S. Medical Affairs at GSK. Earlier, he held a series of senior medical leadership roles at AbbVie, including Vice President of Medical Operations and Vice President of Immunology and Oncology. Toby holds an MBBS from the University of Adelaide. He leads Hippocratic AI's medical affairs, quality & pharmacovigilance strategy for life sciences, ensuring the company's agents meet the clinical, scientific, and ethical bar pharma and medtech partners require. Sulaiman Qazi, Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Life Sciences — Sulaiman joins as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer for Hippocratic AI's Life Sciences business, bringing more than two decades of global compliance and legal leadership across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Most recently he served as SVP & Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer at Bicycle Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at Seagen, and earlier held senior compliance and legal leadership roles at AbbVie — including Vice President, Business and Enterprise Compliance and Ethics and Compliance Officer, International — as well as Legal Division Counsel at AbbVie. He is known for building right-sized global compliance teams and infrastructure for highly regulated, fast-scaling life sciences organizations. As Chief Compliance Officer, Sulaiman leads the compliance and regulatory framework underpinning Hippocratic AI's healthcare agents built natively into the Polaris model family.

— Sulaiman joins as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer for Hippocratic AI's Life Sciences business, bringing more than two decades of global compliance and legal leadership across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Most recently he served as SVP & Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer at Bicycle Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at Seagen, and earlier held senior compliance and legal leadership roles at AbbVie — including Vice President, Business and Enterprise Compliance and Ethics and Compliance Officer, International — as well as Legal Division Counsel at AbbVie. He is known for building right-sized global compliance teams and infrastructure for highly regulated, fast-scaling life sciences organizations. As Chief Compliance Officer, Sulaiman leads the compliance and regulatory framework underpinning Hippocratic AI's healthcare agents built natively into the Polaris model family. John Kutz, Chief Growth Officer, Biotech — John joins as Chief Growth Officer for the Biotech business, bringing four decades of commercial and consulting leadership across the life sciences industry. He most recently served as General Manager and Senior Partner at EVERSANA, the global commercialization and consulting platform for pharma and biotech, where he led commercial strategy, brand launches, and growth advisory for some of the industry's most innovative therapies. Earlier in his career, John held senior roles at Arcus Biosciences, Deloitte, and Prophet. He holds an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and is widely recognized as one of the most respected commercial strategists in biotech. John leads commercial growth for Hippocratic AI's biotech and emerging-pharma business.

— John joins as Chief Growth Officer for the Biotech business, bringing four decades of commercial and consulting leadership across the life sciences industry. He most recently served as General Manager and Senior Partner at EVERSANA, the global commercialization and consulting platform for pharma and biotech, where he led commercial strategy, brand launches, and growth advisory for some of the industry's most innovative therapies. Earlier in his career, John held senior roles at Arcus Biosciences, Deloitte, and Prophet. He holds an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and is widely recognized as one of the most respected commercial strategists in biotech. John leads commercial growth for Hippocratic AI's biotech and emerging-pharma business. Himanshu Sharma, Vice President, Business Development, Life Sciences – Himanshu joins Hippocratic AI as VP of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, leading life sciences commercial growth and ecosystem partnerships for the company's generative AI healthcare agents. He brings 15+ years at the intersection of healthcare, life sciences, and technology — most recently in Lower Middle Market Private Equity at J.P. Morgan, with prior experience at McKinsey & Company and across healthcare startups. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School and an MS in Bioinformatics from NYU.

– Himanshu joins Hippocratic AI as VP of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, leading life sciences commercial growth and ecosystem partnerships for the company's generative AI healthcare agents. He brings 15+ years at the intersection of healthcare, life sciences, and technology — most recently in Lower Middle Market Private Equity at J.P. Morgan, with prior experience at McKinsey & Company and across healthcare startups. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School and an MS in Bioinformatics from NYU. Sri Subramaniam, Vice President, Engineering, Life Sciences — Sri joins as Vice President, Engineering for Life Sciences, bringing more than two decades of engineering leadership at the intersection of AI and large-scale consumer and enterprise systems. He most recently served as Director of Software Development at Amazon, where he led Voice Agent teams for Alexa AI (automatic speech recognition run-time, Alexa device AI, Amazon Nova speech-to-speech model). Previously he was VP of AI at Credit Karma, VP of e-commerce engg at Walmart, and a founding leader of Walmart Labs. Sri leads the engineering team building Hippocratic AI's pharma-, biotech-, and medtech-specific agents on top of the Polaris model family.

With these appointments — and following the Grove AI acquisition and the launch of Polaris Life Sciences 5.0 — Hippocratic AI continues to set the bar for safe, compliant generative AI agents purpose-built for pharma, biotech, and medtech.

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI has developed the safest generative AI agents for healthcare. The company believes that generative AI has the ability to bring healthcare abundance to every person in the world. The company focuses on building non-diagnostic, patient-facing clinical AI agents and does not allow its agents to be used to prescribe or diagnose. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $404 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Avenir, NVIDIA's NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, Google's CapitalG, and numerous health systems. Learn more at https://hippocraticai.com/.

SOURCE Hippocratic AI