Hippocratic AI Announces Next Generation of Healthcare AI: Orchestrators Focused on Outcomes, Not Tasks

Beyond single agents: Coordinated AI teams now deliver complete healthcare solutions, for payers, providers, and life sciences, including AI Readmission Reduction, AI Star Ratings and HEDIS Improvement, AI Chronic Care, AI Trial Enrollment

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippocratic AI, which delivered healthcare's first generative AI agents in 2023, today announced the next generation of that technology: Agentic Orchestrators, teams of conversational voice AI agents coordinated by a supervising orchestration brain and focused on delivering outcomes, not tasks.

The launch reflects what the company has learned from more than 250 million patient interactions: Scaled clinical outcomes take more than one agent completing one task. Moving the numbers that matter, like readmission rates, Star Ratings and HEDIS measures, chronic disease management, lost-to-follow-up recovery, patient access, clinical trial enrollment and medication adherence requires a team of agents working together, coupled with the orchestration logic to decide which agent engages which patient, when, and with what message or use case.

Agentic Orchestration delivers the agents and coordination layer, marking an evolution in agentic technology for healthcare. View the full list of 30+ Agent Orchestrators, broken out by payer, provider and life sciences: HERE .

"This is the next evolution of AI in healthcare. In 2023, while the industry was focused on LLMs, we launched AI agents purpose-built for healthcare and gave them the skills to handle clinical interactions, skills like the ability to understand post-stroke speech, recognize drug names, hear a cough and know that's a health signal. Now, in 2026, we're taking the next step: orchestrators designed to deliver outcomes," said Munjal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. "Two hundred fifty million patient interactions taught us something fundamental: point solutions will only get you so far. This is the shift: from completing individual tasks to coordinating care and engagement across every patient, member, provider, and stakeholder—and ultimately moving outcomes across entire populations. That is how we create healthcare abundance."

Agentic Orchestrators move beyond single-purpose agents by coordinating teams of specialized agents around a shared outcome. A supervising intelligence determines which agent engages each patient, when, and how, creating an adaptive, n-of-1 experience based on each patient's needs and responses. Applied across entire populations, orchestration moves beyond completing tasks to moving system-level outcomes like reducing readmissions, improving Star Ratings, and increasing member retention.

Every orchestrator runs on the patented, safety-proven Polaris constellation, supported by Cross Platform Products that enable orchestration: AI Front Door, AI Physician Front Door, Nurse Co-Pilot (Sales Co-Pilot on Life Sciences side), AI Anti-abrasion, AI Call Supervisor, AI Self Service. Hippocratic AI's Agent orchestrators launching today include:

Payer: AI Onboarding, AI Pharmacy, AI Chronic Care Management, AI Rapid Response, AI Network Mgmt, AI STAR Rating Improvement, AI Readmission Prevention, AI Member Retention

AI Onboarding, AI Pharmacy, AI Chronic Care Management, AI Rapid Response, AI Network Mgmt, AI STAR Rating Improvement, AI Readmission Prevention, AI Member Retention Provider: AI Onboarding, AI Leakage Reduction, AI Lost to Follow Up, AI Pharmacy, AI InPatient, AI Ambulatory, AI Readmission, AI STAR Rating

AI Onboarding, AI Leakage Reduction, AI Lost to Follow Up, AI Pharmacy, AI InPatient, AI Ambulatory, AI Readmission, AI STAR Rating Life Sciences — Pharma: AI Drug Launch, AI Sales Coverage, AI Sales Coach, AI Adherence & Persistence, AI Access & Reimbursement, AI Med Affairs Coverage, AI Trial Enrollment, AI Trial Retention, AI Real World Evidence, AI Safety

AI Drug Launch, AI Sales Coverage, AI Sales Coach, AI Adherence & Persistence, AI Access & Reimbursement, AI Med Affairs Coverage, AI Trial Enrollment, AI Trial Retention, AI Real World Evidence, AI Safety Life Sciences — Med Tech: AI Product Launch, AI Sales Expansion, AI Sales Enablement, AI Patient Activation, AI Care Companion, AI Patient Support, AI Device Trial Enroll, AI Post Market Monitor

The full list of health care solutions addressed by Agent Orchestrators is available here: The first AI Orchestrators for Healthcare.

The Safest Clinical Agents for Healthcare: Orchestration at this scale depends on trust. Hippocratic AI's patented Polaris architecture combines a 700-billion-parameter primary model with more than 30 supervising models for capabilities including escalation, medication recognition, and adverse-event detection. Validated by more than 7,700 U.S.-licensed clinicians across 775,000 calls, the latest versions achieved 99.89% correct advice with zero instances of severe harm, exceeding the human clinician benchmark.

"None of this works without safety. Safety, persuasion, and clinical judgment are the skills that make agentic orchestration possible — the ability to handle the patient who downplays symptoms, the caregiver with questions, the call that needs a nurse right now. We validated those skills with thousands of clinicians before we ever scaled them," said Meenesh Bhimani, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Hippocratic AI. "Agent Orchestration is designed for healthcare, by healthcare with real life workflows, from bedside to ambulatory, in mind. Coupled with the leading LLM researchers on voice, empathy and judgement, we can now deliver scaled abundance solutions to every corner of healthcare."

Outcomes Already Delivered: Hippocratic AI has conducted more than 250 million clinical patient interactions with zero incidents of serious harm, demonstrating what becomes possible when healthcare is no longer constrained by human capacity alone. Across providers, payers, and life sciences, AI agents are already delivering measurable outcomes: recovering millions in revenue from patients lost to follow-up, expanding care-team capacity by more than 3x, reaching underserved populations in their preferred languages, closing care gaps, and rapidly engaging tens of thousands of vulnerable patients during crises. The next step is orchestration: bringing these proven capabilities together to deliver outcomes across entire populations.

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI builds and deploys safe conversational voice AI agents that address healthcare's biggest problems with a mission to transform patient outcomes through healthcare abundance. Built on Polaris, the company's patented, safety tested constellation model, Hippocratic AI's agents have completed more than 250 million patient voice interactions across more than 300 live clinical use cases, with zero safety issues in production. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $444 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Avenir, NVIDIA's NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, Google's CapitalG, and numerous health systems. Hippocratic AI stands behind its safety promise - its contracts allow the company to take responsibility for its agents. Founded on the principle "do no harm," the company's agents do not diagnose or prescribe. Learn more at hippocraticai.com.

SOURCE Hippocratic AI