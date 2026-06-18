Hirevue AI Interviewer Sets New Enterprise Standard Grounded in Validated Hiring Science

The voice-based AI Interviewer surfaces the talent hidden inside your applicant pool, revealing what candidates can actually do, not just how well they've been coached to look on paper, and is built to meet the rigorous governance demands of global enterprises.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirevue, the global leader in skills-based hiring, today announced the launch of Hirevue AI Interviewer, a voice-based solution to help enterprises identify qualified candidates through dynamic, skills-focused interviews. Built on more than two decades of hiring science and validation studies, AI Interviewer helps recruiters prioritize their most qualified candidates based on predictive insight.

As applicant volumes surge, recruiters are being asked to do more with less, and look-alike applications are making it harder than ever to find the candidates who actually stand out. Hiring tools have largely responded with speed and inference features that neglect skill validation, so conversations are faster but don't drive more accurate hiring decisions. Hirevue AI Interviewer is built on a fundamentally different premise: that qualifying a candidate faster only matters if the insights gained are worth acting upon.

"The hiring technology market is full of AI that moves fast and proves nothing. Hirevue AI Interviewer offers a combination no competitor can match: it combines a breakthrough in conversational AI scale with the validated hiring science we have built for over two decades and with over 180 million completed assessments," said Hirevue CEO, Jeremy Friedman. "The result is a hiring workflow that doesn't just qualify candidates faster. It qualifies them more accurately, with evidence grounded in validated measurement that recruiters and their teams can stand behind. This is the new enterprise standard."

Hirevue AI Interviewer conducts dynamic, two-way voice interviews with every applicant 24/7, helping surface real job-specific capabilities beyond traditional screening questions. Responses can be scored against IO-validated rubrics built from thousands of outcome studies, giving recruiters an evaluated, ranked-for-review, and evidence-backed prioritization of candidates before a single screening call. The same hiring science trusted by Walmart and more than 1,150 global customers delivers a clear, auditable view of every applicant from the start.

Now as part of a comprehensive AI-powered hiring workflow, AI Interviewer is the first product to launch after the March acquisition of Hireguide's technology and team, strengthening Hirevue's focus on hiring quality at every touchpoint.

About Hirevue

Hirevue is a global leader in skills-based hiring, serving talent acquisition professionals globally. Hirevue helps organizations elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates' credentials to understanding their capabilities. The company's deep expertise in selection science and AI helps companies understand an applicant's unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe, including over 60% of the Fortune 100, Hirevue has hosted over 180 million assessments, 80 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

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SOURCE Hirevue