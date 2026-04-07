Hirevue Wins Multiple Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

SALT LAKE CITY, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirevue today announced two Gold Stevie® Awards and one Silver Stevie® Award in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.

The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Hirevue earned Gold Stevie® Awards for:

Scaling Excellence Through AI-Powered Automation – Best Use of Technology in Customer Service (Computer Industries)

AI & Tech Focused Customer Service Team of the Year – Team: AI & Tech Focused Customer Service Team of the Year

In addition, Hirevue received a Silver Stevie® Award for:

Transforming Global Customer Service Through Automation and Data-Driven Efficiency – Achievement in Customer Service Achievement in Automation

"Customer experience isn't just a department, but a commitment that informs every interaction," said Geoff Camplin, EVP of Transformation & Customer Experience at Hirevue. "These awards are a testament to the creativity, discipline, and customer-first mindset of our support teams, who continue to raise the bar by thoughtfully using technology to make life easier for our customers and their candidates."

The recognized initiatives highlight the company's continued investment in AI-powered automation, data-driven insights, and scalable service models designed to improve both customer outcomes and internal efficiency. By intelligently automating routine workflows and empowering support teams with actionable data, Hirevue has delivered faster resolution times, improved consistency, and a stronger overall customer experience at global scale.

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://sales.stevieawards.com/.

About Hirevue

Hirevue helps organizations elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates' credentials to understanding their capabilities. The company's deep expertise in selection science and AI helps companies understand an applicant's unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today while suggesting a future path. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe, including over 60% of the Fortune 100, Hirevue has hosted over 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

Hirevue social networks

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/hirevue

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/Hirevue

Press contact

Kelsey Webb

[email protected]

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include SOCAP International and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

SOURCE Hirevue