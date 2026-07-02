HitPaw Unveils VikPea V5.4.0 With New AI Video Stylization, Face Tracking Beauty and Smart Import
News provided byHitPaw. Co., Ltd
Jul 02, 2026, 14:22 ET
NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in AI-powered multimedia solutions, today announced the release of HitPaw VikPea V5.4.0, the latest upgrade to its AI video enhancement and creation platform. This version introduces an all-new AI Video Stylization feature, smarter Face Tracking Beauty, expanded video import capabilities, and several core AI model improvements, making professional-quality video enhancement and creation faster, easier, and more accessible than ever.
What's New in HitPaw VikPea V5.4.0?
- AI Video Stylization
VikPea introduces AI Video Stylization, enabling users to transform standard footage into stylized videos with preset or prompt-based controls while preserving motion consistency.
Key benefit: quickly generates cinematic-style videos such as Cyberpunk, Ghibli-inspired, and Van Gogh-style visuals from existing footage.
- Face Tracking Video Beauty Upgrade
The upgraded Video Beauty module adds Face Tracking technology that locks enhancement effects onto a selected face, maintaining consistency even in multi-person or moving scenes.
Key benefit: prevents beauty effects from shifting or flickering in vlogs, interviews, and livestream content.
- Smart Video Import (Link & DVD Support)
Users can now import videos via YouTube or TikTok URLs for automatic detection, as well as from DVD or Blu-ray sources, for quick access and further enhancement.
Key benefit: simplifies content ingestion from online sources and physical media into a single workflow.
- AI Generative Model with Text Enhancement
The AI Generative Model now improves text clarity during enhancement, reducing blur and distortion of subtitles, captions, and on-screen text.
Key benefit: ensures readable text in tutorials, presentations, and archived footage.
- Faster Portrait Restoration & Improved Video Stabilization
VikPea V5.4.0 delivers up to 20% faster export speeds in portrait restoration and improved stabilization for smoother results in handheld and high-motion videos.
Compatibility and Pricing
HitPaw VikPea V5.4.0 supports both Windows and macOS, making it easy for all creators to get started. Download the latest version and subscribe from just $43.19/month.
Save more with exclusive discounts on Yearly and Perpetual plans:
ABOUT HITPAW
HitPaw is a leading innovator in AI-powered multimedia solutions. Its intuitive software helps creators enhance videos, edit photos, transform audio, and generate AI-powered content with ease. Trusted by millions of users worldwide, HitPaw continues to make professional creative technology accessible to everyone.
Learn more at: About HitPaw - All Things About HitPaw
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image caption: HitPaw VikPea V5.4.0 Is Now Live
SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd
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