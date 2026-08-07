HitPaw FotorPea V5.6.0 Launches Smarter AI Image Enhancement System with Intelligent Detection and Advanced Creative Tools

HitPaw FotorPea V5.6.0: Smarter AI for Image Enhancement, Recomposition, and Creation

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw today announced the release of HitPaw FotorPea V5.6.0, bringing a smarter AI-powered image enhancement experience with new intelligent models and workflow improvements. The latest update introduces Low-Light Enhancement, AI Reflection Removal, AI Reframe, creative text styles, and AI Agent image analysis to help users enhance, edit, and create professional-quality images with less manual effort.

WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V5.6.0

HitPaw FotorPea V5.6.0.

1. AI Enhancer: Smarter Enhancement with New AI Models

New Low-Light Enhancement Model: Enhances dark and underexposed photos by restoring shadow details, reducing low-light noise, and improving clarity for night scenes, indoor environments, and backlit portraits.

Enhances dark and underexposed photos by restoring shadow details, reducing low-light noise, and improving clarity for night scenes, indoor environments, and backlit portraits. New AI Reflection Removal Model: Removes unwanted reflections from glasses, glass surfaces, screens, and strong light sources while preserving natural image details.

Removes unwanted reflections from glasses, glass surfaces, screens, and strong light sources while preserving natural image details. Enhanced Workflow Experience: Improved Auto mode, previews, export stability, and model management for a smoother editing workflow.

2. AI Generation: Smarter Creation with AI Agent & Reframe

AI Agent Image Analysis & Recommendations: AI Agent analyzes image quality issues and recommends the top enhancement solutions automatically, helping users achieve better results with one click.

AI Agent analyzes image quality issues and recommends the top enhancement solutions automatically, helping users achieve better results with one click. AI Reframe for Better Composition: Automatically adjusts framing, subject position, and visual balance to create more professional-looking images.

Automatically adjusts framing, subject position, and visual balance to create more professional-looking images. AI Creation Experience Optimization: Improved prompt generation and updated material templates with latest and recently used options for faster inspiration.

3. AI Editing: More Creative Tools and Flexible Design Control

New Text Styles: Added artistic font styles for posters, social media covers, product marketing images, and creative designs with one-click professional text effects.

Added artistic font styles for posters, social media covers, product marketing images, and creative designs with one-click professional text effects. New Layer Editing & History Support: Added layer editing and history tracking in Photo Editor, enabling easier adjustments, removals, and refinements for a more efficient editing workflow.

ABOUT HITPAW FOTORPEA

HitPaw FotorPea is an AI-powered image enhancement solution from HitPaw. Combining advanced AI technology with intuitive editing features, it enables users to enhance image quality, restore details, improve clarity, generate images from text prompts, and refine visuals through smart editing tools. From photo restoration and AI enhancement to creative image generation, HitPaw FotorPea empowers creators, professionals, and everyday users to bring their visual ideas to life.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING

HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Subscription plans start at $22.39/month for Windows and $25.59/month for Mac.

For more information, visit:

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading AI-powered multimedia software company dedicated to providing innovative tools for photo, video, and audio creation. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with intuitive, user-friendly interfaces, HitPaw enables creators to enhance their workflows, explore new creative possibilities, and produce professional-quality content with greater ease and efficiency.

CONNECT WITH US

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SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd