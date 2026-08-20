Hivelocity Sharpens VPS and VDS Hosting Around How Resellers, Developers, and Growing Businesses Buy

A two-tier virtual hosting platform gives businesses more choice in balancing cost, performance, and scale.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity, an infrastructure as a service provider of bare-metal, dedicated servers, edge computing, and virtualized cloud solutions, today announced an expanded focus on its Virtual Private Server (VPS) and Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) offerings, designed for buyers driving the highest growth, including hosting resellers, agencies and MSPs managing client infrastructure, and developers building on virtual compute.

The move comes as the virtual hosting market continues to expand and more infrastructure decisions shift to resellers, agencies, and developers. Hivelocity's VPS and VDS options give customers more choice without having to manage separate infrastructure. VPS is built for keeping down costs where it matters most, including websites, development and test environments, and high-volume reseller deployments. While VDS provides unshared CPU and RAM for workloads that need consistent performance, for example, e-commerce and SaaS applications.

"Most of our reseller and developer customers want predictable performance at a price that still makes sense as they grow," says Ned Pope, Chief Product Officer at Hivelocity. "With VPS and VDS on the same platform, they can choose the best option for each workload or customer without adding another vendor to manage."

Both VPS and VDS connect with Hivelocity's dedicated infrastructure, giving customers the flexibility to automate deployments and scale as their needs change.

About Hivelocity

Founded in 2002, Hivelocity operates bare metal infrastructure across globally distributed data centers, serving mid-market and enterprise customers in fintech, healthcare, gaming, and high-performance computing. Hivelocity has a transactional Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 79, well above the data center industry average, supported by 24/7/365 U.S.-based engineering staff.

SOURCE Hivelocity