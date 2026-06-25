Hixny and medent Announce SMART on FHIR Integration, Bringing Statewide Health Data Directly into Primary Care Workﬂows

Successful Pilot Paves the Way for Statewide Rollout to medent Customers Across New York

ALBANY, N.Y. , June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hixny, New York's trusted health information exchange, and medent, a widely-used electronic health record system serving primary care and multispecialty practices across New York State, today announced the successful completion of a pilot integration and plans for a broad rollout of Hixny's Snapshot app within the medent platform.

The Snapshot app enables clinicians to access a patient's comprehensive health history, view encounter and diagnostic data, and engage with New York's statewide health information network, all from within their existing EHR workﬂow. Additionally, the application oﬀers direct access to statewide health tools, including the Department of Health's controlled substance database, the Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP, formerly i-STOP) and the Oﬃce of Mental Health's behavioral health database, the Psychiatric Services and Clinical Knowledge Enhancement System (PSYCKES).

"Hixny's integration with medent oﬀers a streamlined approach to some of the technological barriers faced by smaller practices," said Mark McKinney, Hixny's CEO. "And access to statewide patient health records is just the beginning. We are also actively working to get care alerting up and running through medent that will not require practices to manage patient rosters."

McKinney is referring to Hixny's statewide admission, discharge, and transitional care (ADT) alerts platform, a program oﬀered through partnership with the Statewide Health Information for New York (SHIN-NY). As an identiﬁed preferred provider of ADT alerts, Hixny has developed a solution that automatically updates patient rosters that drive alert receipt based information already available in medent.

"Our partnership with Hixny reﬂects medent's continued commitment to interoperability and connected care," said Barbara Cuthbert, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at medent. "By leveraging SMART on FHIR technology, we've made it easier for practices to access important patient information within their existing workﬂow, helping improve eﬃciency and support better coordination across care teams."

The integration employed by Hixny with medent oﬀers a plug-and-play interface that dramatically reduces deployment timelines while adhering to federal interoperability standards. For primary care practices that have long relied on medent's streamlined workﬂows, the addition of Hixny's app means access to richer statewide patient data with minimal disruption, and a foundation for more advanced capabilities on the horizon.

Hixny encourages medent practices statewide to reach out to RuthAnn Craven, Hixny's business development manager, to learn more. RuthAnn can be contacted at [email protected].

SOURCE Hixny