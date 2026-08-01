HIZENERGY Enters Global Top Tier with BloombergNEF Tier 1 Listing

HEFEI, China, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 31 July 2026, BloombergNEF (BNEF), the world's leading energy research institute, released its Q3 2026 Energy Storage Tier 1 Manufacturer List. Founded merely four years ago in China, HIZENERGY has secured a spot on this prestigious list, joining the world's top tier of energy storage suppliers and emerging as a standout specialist in commercial & industrial (C&I) energy storage. This milestone recognition underscores the firm's world-class technological strength and reliable global delivery capacity for international markets.

BloombergNEF Tier 1 List

The 2026 Q3 Tier 1 roster features 68 manufacturers, most established industry giants with over a decade of operational history. Established in June 2022, HIZENERGY stands out as a young company, clearing the Tier 1 assessment on its first submission and breaking the long-standing industry consensus that new startups require 5 to 8 years to meet Tier 1 criteria.

Independent R&D forms HIZENERGY's core competitive advantage. Over half of its workforce consists of research engineers, holding more than 120 patents related to energy storage technology. In 2026, the firm globally launched its proprietary 300kW/460kW liquid-cooled high-power PCS (Power Conversion System), filling a critical industry technical gap. This innovative hardware resolves persistent pain points of conventional C&I storage systems, including excessive footprint, high parallel operation losses and prohibitive capacity expansion costs, establishing an unrivalled differentiated technical barrier.

Substantial commercial project track records form the backbone of HIZENERGY's Tier 1 qualification. By mid-2026, the company's cumulative installed energy storage capacity exceeded 1.8GWh, with more than 6,000 energy storage cabinets deployed nationwide. Parallel global deployment capacity further satisfies BNEF's global evaluation standards: HIZENERGY has built localised teams across Europe and Southeast Asia, with live operational projects successfully commissioned in Belgium, Germany and other overseas territories.

Securing BNEF Tier 1 status marks a new starting line rather than a finish line for HIZENERGY. Moving forward, the company will leverage this world-class accreditation to deepen core R&D, iterate liquid-cooled high-power storage systems and intelligent energy management software. It will expand localised service networks throughout Europe and Southeast Asia, diversify energy storage application scenarios and fully focus on the global C&I storage track. Committed to premium, bankable energy storage solutions, HIZENERGY aims to deliver stable, cost-effective clean energy to industrial and commercial enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at https://en.hizenergy-ess.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008570/Tier1_Q3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2948872/HIZENERGY_new_LPR_Logo.jpg