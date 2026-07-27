HNS 2026 | Huawei Unveils Upgraded Xinghe AI Campus Solution for Southern Africa

JOHANNESBURG, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Network Summit 2026 South Africa, Huawei unveiled its upgraded Xinghe AI Campus Solution for the Southern Africa region under the "Secure and Intelligent Connectivity" philosophy, and also hosted the AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 CSI Sensing Challenge Awards ceremony. These initiatives underscore Huawei's efforts to advance all intelligence across industries together with customers and partners.

Huawei's upgraded Xinghe AI Campus Solution stands out with three core capabilities: superfast wireless, full-scope security, and network autonomy.

Arthur Wang, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivering a speech

Superfast wireless: Huawei's first-of-its-kind AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 Advanced AP incorporates the anticipated Wi-Fi 8 innovations for higher speed and reliability. Specifically, intelligent Coordinated Scheduling and Spatial Reuse (iCSSR), a multi-AP coordination technology, dramatically reduces co-channel interference while doubling single-user speed in continuous networking scenarios. Meanwhile, Advanced Same Frequency Network (ASFN) zero-roaming technology virtualizes multiple APs into a single "super AP," enabling seamless roaming across the entire network with zero packet loss.

Full-scope security: Huawei's Xinghe AI Full-Scope Security Campus Solution creates a robust defense system featuring asset, connectivity, spatial, and privacy security.

Asset security: The surging number of dumb terminals in governments, finance, and other sectors has heightened the risk of network attacks. To address this, Huawei's solution leverages AI clustering-based terminal identification to automatically recognize dumb terminals with 95% accuracy. Smart anomaly detection (SmartAD) can detect terminal traffic behavior anomalies in seconds and proactively block them.

Connectivity security: Huawei's exclusive Wi-Fi Shield technology eliminates the risk of packet eavesdropping at the physical layer. Moreover, end-to-end MACsec combined with Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) provides long-term security for data transmission even as quantum computing matures.

Spatial security: Huawei's Wi-Fi CSI sensing technology detects spatial security conditions through a single AP and identifies intrusions in seconds.

Privacy security: To deal with hidden imaging devices, Huawei's iGuard AP enables comprehensive detection, precise detection, and 24/7 operation, safeguarding trade secrets and personal privacy.

Network autonomy: Huawei's Xinghe AI Campus Solution offers powerful AI-driven automated O&M capabilities. By leveraging iFlow for all-flow experience analysis, the solution can enable poor-QoE demarcation in minutes, full-path visibility, and experience observability. With AI-powered global decision-making and minute-level fault locating, 80% of wireless faults are automatically resolved.

Speaking at the Xinghe AI Secure Campus roundtable, Alex Sun, Vice President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said, "As the AI era arrives, digital transformation across Southern Africa gains momentum, yet today's campus networks are facing challenges such as rising security demands and inefficient traditional O&M. In response, Huawei has upgraded its Xinghe AI Campus Solution to help local customers create future-ready, ultra-fast, secure, and intelligent connectivity experience, driving forward enterprise digitization and network upgrades."

To drive the industry-wide adoption of Wi-Fi 7 CSI sensing technologies, Huawei organized the AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 CSI Sensing Challenge campaign, which is designed to gather insights from customers and partners while uncovering innovative service scenarios. At the roundtable, Lang Junming, Marketing Director of Huawei's Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department, presented awards to the local winners from Southern Africa. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue working with customers and partners to further explore new Wi-Fi CSI sensing use cases.

Looking ahead, Huawei will intensify efforts in AI-powered secure and intelligent campus networks, injecting strong momentum into the high-quality development of secure AI campuses.

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