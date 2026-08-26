Hokkaido F Village X (HFX) Selects 8 Global Startups for Year 2, From Hundreds of Applications Across 36 Countries

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Ventures, a San Francisco and Tokyo-based venture capital firm, and its subsidiary Scrum Studio, today announced 8 startups selected to join the second year of Hokkaido F Village X (HFX), a global co-creation program designed to foster innovation among international startups, leading Japanese corporations, and local municipalities in Hokkaido. The program is based at the Hokkaido Ballpark F Village in Kitahiroshima City, Japan, and aims to leverage new technology to enhance the region's appeal and address local challenges.

Year 2 attracted hundreds of applications from 36 countries worldwide. The program accepted startups across five categories: Sports, Entertainment & Stadiums; Food & Agriculture; Mobility; Sustainability; and Wellbeing. These startups will now enter a business co-creation phase with HFX partners, including Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd., JTB Corp., Tokyu Land Corporation, The Hokkaido Bank, Ltd., NH Foods Ltd., and Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd., as well as the municipal partner Kitahiroshima City. Operational support is provided by Fighters Sports & Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Selected Startups

GUDEA (U.S.) https://gudea.ai

Category: Sports, Entertainment & Stadiums

An AI platform that captures online information spread and shifts in public opinion, supporting risk response and decision-making for brands.





(U.S.) https://gudea.ai Category: Sports, Entertainment & Stadiums An AI platform that captures online information spread and shifts in public opinion, supporting risk response and decision-making for brands. IXON (Hong Kong) https://ixon.com.hk

Category: Food & Agriculture

Proprietary low-temperature aseptic packaging that achieves long-term food preservation without preservatives or refrigeration, while retaining taste, texture, and nutritional value.





(Hong Kong) https://ixon.com.hk Category: Food & Agriculture Proprietary low-temperature aseptic packaging that achieves long-term food preservation without preservatives or refrigeration, while retaining taste, texture, and nutritional value. Kyomei (England) https://kyomei.co.uk

Category: Food & Agriculture

Biotechnology company extracting Rubisco, a highly nutritious and functional food protein, from underutilized agricultural sidestreams.





(England) https://kyomei.co.uk Category: Food & Agriculture Biotechnology company extracting Rubisco, a highly nutritious and functional food protein, from underutilized agricultural sidestreams. Lumana (U.S.) https://lumana.ai

Category: Sports, Entertainment & Stadiums

An AI video security platform that enhances security, safety, and operations by transforming existing cameras into intelligent AI agents.





(U.S.) https://lumana.ai Category: Sports, Entertainment & Stadiums An AI video security platform that enhances security, safety, and operations by transforming existing cameras into intelligent AI agents. Sonic Fire Tech (U.S.) https://sonicfiretech.com

Category: Sustainability

A next-generation fire defense system that uses low-frequency sound to prevent ignition and suppress fires.





(U.S.) https://sonicfiretech.com Category: Sustainability A next-generation fire defense system that uses low-frequency sound to prevent ignition and suppress fires. ThermoShade (U.S.) https://getthermoshade.com

Category: Wellbeing

Low-power, water-free cooling shade panels that reduce heat and improve thermal comfort for outdoor spaces, facilities, livestock, and temperature-sensitive equipment.





(U.S.) https://getthermoshade.com Category: Wellbeing Low-power, water-free cooling shade panels that reduce heat and improve thermal comfort for outdoor spaces, facilities, livestock, and temperature-sensitive equipment. Tidal Metals (U.S.) https://tidalmetals.com

Category: Sustainability

Proprietary technology that sustainably harvests magnesium from seawater or desalination brine at scale and low cost.





https://tidalmetals.com Category: Sustainability Proprietary technology that sustainably harvests magnesium from seawater or desalination brine at scale and low cost. Transreport Limited (England) https://transreport.co.uk

Category: Mobility.

A platform that connects people with diverse mobility needs, including elderly individuals and people with disabilities, with transportation operators, providing integrated information and services tailored to passenger needs.

HFX Kickoff Week in Hokkaido

From August 25, the selected startups gathered in Hokkaido for HFX Kickoff Week. The program included site visits across the region and meetings with corporate and municipal partners, giving startups a deeper understanding of Hokkaido and an opportunity to explore how their technologies can support the region and help solve local challenges.

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with offices in San Francisco and Tokyo. The firm has invested in more than 150 startups across AI & robotics, climate tech, mobility, healthcare, commerce, and sports & entertainment. Scrum Ventures provides portfolio companies with hands-on business development support, co-investor introductions, and global expansion resources. scrum.vc

About Scrum Studio

Scrum Studio is a Scrum Ventures subsidiary that drives business co-creation between global Japanese corporations, global startups, and municipalities. Through programs such as Hokkaido F Village X and Full Bloom, Scrum Studio facilitates open-innovation partnerships that move from concept to commercial reality. The company also supports international startups navigating Japan market entry. scrum.vc/ja/studio

Press inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Scrum Ventures