Hokkaido Gas Joins Hokkaido F Village X (HFX) as a New Partner, Advancing Startup Co-Creation Across Hokkaido

SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Ventures, a San Francisco and Tokyo-based venture capital firm, and its subsidiary Scrum Studio, today announced that Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd. has joined as a new corporate partner of Hokkaido F Village X (HFX), a global co-creation program based at Hokkaido Ballpark F Village in Japan. HFX brings together global startups, corporate partners, and local government entities to drive business co-creation focused on bringing prosperity to Hokkaido and addressing regional challenges.

Hokkaido Gas is one of Hokkaido's leading comprehensive energy companies, operating across city gas, LNG, electricity, and renewable energy while advancing regional infrastructure and decarbonization efforts. Through HFX, Hokkaido Gas will explore co-creation opportunities with startups to develop new services that support safe, comfortable living for customers, introduce advanced technologies for regional decarbonization, and modernize field operations through digital tools. The company aims to draw on Hokkaido's expansive geography and regional networks to create new value that supports a sustainable, thriving community.

"We are honored to welcome Hokkaido Gas as a new corporate partner of HFX. For more than a century, the company has supported life and industry across Hokkaido while advancing energy solutions tailored to the region's unique climate, communities, and economy. Hokkaido Gas is an ideal partner for HFX because it combines deep regional roots and a history of operational excellence with a forward-looking approach to innovation. Its participation will give startups the opportunity to collaborate with an experienced operating company on meaningful business, infrastructure, and social challenges. We look forward to building partnerships that produce tangible positive outcomes for Hokkaido!"

— Michael Yan, Managing Director of Hokkaido F Village X and Partner & Head of Technical Investments at Scrum Ventures

HFX Kickoff Week Set for Late August

Starting today, HFX will host Kickoff Week, welcoming startups selected for the program's Year 2 cohort to Hokkaido. The week will include on-the-ground site visits and meetings with partner companies and local governments, giving participating startups a deeper understanding of the region that they can draw upon to apply their technologies and expertise to Hokkaido's local issues.

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with offices in San Francisco and Tokyo. The firm has invested in more than 150 startups across AI & robotics, climate tech, mobility, healthcare, commerce, and sports & entertainment. Scrum Ventures provides portfolio companies with hands-on business development support, co-investor introductions, and global expansion resources. scrum.vc

About Scrum Studio

Scrum Studio is a Scrum Ventures subsidiary that drives business co-creation between global Japanese corporations, global startups, and municipalities. Through programs such as Hokkaido F Village X and Full Bloom, Scrum Studio facilitates open-innovation partnerships that move from concept to commercial reality. The company also supports international startups navigating Japan market entry. scrum.vc/ja/studio

Press inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Scrum Ventures