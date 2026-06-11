Scrum Ventures Expands Hokkaido F Village X for Year 2 with Nippon Ham as New Corporate Partner and Baseball Icon Yuki Saito as Venture Partner

Leading Japanese food company joins global startup co-creation program; former Nippon-Ham Fighters pitcher brings sports and entrepreneurship expertise to business collaboration.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Ventures, a San Francisco and Tokyo-based venture capital firm, and its subsidiary Scrum Studio, today announced two milestones for its Hokkaido F Village X (HFX) global co-creation program as it enters Year 2: NH Foods., Ltd. has joined as a new corporate partner, and celebrated former professional baseball player and entrepreneur Yuki Saito has been appointed as Venture Partner.

Now in its second year, HFX is a global co-creation program that connects world-class startups with corporations, municipalities, investors, and other stakeholders centered around Hokkaido F Village in Japan. The program focuses on five core categories: Sports & Entertainment & Stadium, Food & Agriculture, Mobility, Sustainability, and Well-Being.

Nippon Ham Joins HFX as Corporate Partner

Nippon Ham Co., Ltd., one of Japan's most iconic food companies, has joined HFX as a new corporate partner for Year 2. It is famous for products and brands such as their Hokkaido White Chicken and Sakurahime poultry brands, Ishigama Kobo chilled pizzas, and the popular SCHAU ESSEN sausage brand.

"Hokkaido is one of the agricultural centers of Japan and a true food paradise in Japan. As such, we are honored to have Nippon Ham join as a corporate partner. Nippon Ham is a vertically integrated food and agriculture giant in Japan. It is the #1 largest meat company in Japan, with 20% market share of fresh meats in Japan and supplying 6% of all protein consumed in the country. This combination of vertical integration and scale provides many possibilities for collaboration and massive potential for impact from these collaborations. This is an exciting opportunity for global startups to work with an innovative Japanese food conglomerate in Hokkaido!"

— Michael Yan, Managing Director of HFX and Partner & Head of Technical Investments at Scrum Ventures

Baseball Legend Yuki Saito Named Venture Partner

Scrum Ventures has appointed Yuki Saito as Venture Partner. Known nationwide as "Handkerchief Prince" following his legendary 2006 high school championship run at Koshien, Saito went on to become a star pitcher for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. Since retiring from professional baseball, Saito has built a portfolio of ventures focused on community building and regional revitalization in Hokkaido. In his role as Venture Partner, Saito will apply his experience as a top athlete and entrepreneur to support startup co-creation and new business development within the HFX program.

"I am thrilled to join Scrum Ventures as a Venture Partner. Beyond my baseball career, I have been deeply engaged in business development and community building, and I look forward to channeling those experiences into creating new value. Hokkaido is a special place to me, and I am excited to contribute to sports-centered community building. Through Hokkaido F Village X, I hope to work alongside startups and the local community to turn new possibilities into reality."

— Yuki Saito, Venture Partner, Scrum Ventures

HFX Year 2: Applications Now Open

HFX Year 2 is currently accepting startup applications, with selected startups to be announced at "HFX Kickoff Week" in Hokkaido, Japan in August 2026. The program runs through February 2027, culminating in HFX Demo Day 2027. In Year 1, HFX selected 11 startups from over 300 applications across 29 countries, achieving an NPS score of 90, with participants citing the program's speed from proof-of-concept to real-world implementation as a standout strength.

Startups interested in applying can learn more and submit applications at https://hfx.jp/en/acceleration-program.

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with offices in San Francisco and Tokyo. The firm has invested in more than 140 startups across AI & robotics, climate tech, mobility, healthcare, commerce, and sports & entertainment. Beyond capital, Scrum Ventures provides portfolio companies with hands-on business development support, co-investor introductions, and global expansion resources. scrum.vc

About Scrum Studio

Scrum Studio is a Scrum Ventures subsidiary that drives business co-creation between global Japanese corporations, global startups, and municipalities. Through programs such as Hokkaido F Village X and Full Bloom, Scrum Studio facilitates open-innovation partnerships that move from concept to commercial reality. The company also supports international startups navigating Japan market entry. scrum.vc/ja/studio

Press inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Scrum Ventures