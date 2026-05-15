Holiday Inn Club Vacations Celebrates 2026 ARDA Award Winners

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated proudly recognized multiple team members, leaders and programs as winners at the 2026 ARDA Awards, one of the vacation ownership industry's highest honors.

The awards reflect Holiday Inn Club Vacations' continued focus on delivering exceptional owner and guest experiences while advancing operational excellence innovation and team development across the organization.

HICV at ARDA Awards

"These awards are a reflection of the passion, commitment and execution our teams bring every day across Holiday Inn Club Vacations," said Jim Mikolaichik, Chief Executive Officer of Holiday Inn Club Vacations. "What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it spans so many areas of our business from resort operations and sales and marketing to talent and guest experience. Our people continue to raise the bar for our industry, and I'm incredibly proud of the culture and commitment behind these achievements."

2026 ARDA Award Winners

Sales & Marketing

Marketing Team — VIPX Program and Marketing Team

Marketing Individual — Thomas Grimes, IT Architect, Performance Marketing

Sales Management Leader — Will Bratcher, Director Sales, Desert Club Resort

Salesperson: In-House — David Dunn, Sr. Sales Consultant, Desert Club Resort

Salesperson: Traditional Line — Jason Solano, Sales Consultant, Cape Canaveral Beach Resort

Management & Administration

Human Resources Professional or Team — Sheena Kinnaman, Sr. Manager, HR Shared Services, Human Resources

Talent Acquisition Team — Talent Acquisition Team, Sales & Marketing

Resort Operations

Activities Program Professional or Team — Activities Team, Orange Lake Resort

Resort General Manager — Melissa Stewart, General Manager, Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort

Housekeeping Manager — Vicki Bowers, Sr. Manager, Village Operations, Orange Lake Resort

Advertising, Promotions & Communications

Special Event: Sales and Marketing Incentive Event — Masters Trip 2025: Ready. Set. Rome.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families. Based in Orlando, Fla., HICV has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson opened the flagship property at Orange Lake Resort near Walt Disney World® Resort. Today, the company's network of 22 resorts spans the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, combining family-focused hospitality with a legacy of innovation and service excellence. Learn more at www.holidayinnclub.com.

For questions, reach out to [email protected].

SOURCE Holiday Inn Club Vacations