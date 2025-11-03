Holiday Inn Club Vacations Appoints Jim Mikolaichik as Chief Executive Officer

Proven Industry Leader to Drive HICV's Leadership in Vacation Ownership Sector

Mike Flaskey Will Join Board, Further Augmenting Leadership for Company's Next Chapter of Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated ("HICV"), an international vacation ownership company, today announced the appointment of Jim Mikolaichik as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Mr. Mikolaichik succeeds current President and CEO John Staten, who will step down upon Mr. Mikolaichik's appointment and then serve in an advisory role through March 31, 2026, to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Mikolaichik brings more than three decades of broad business and executive leadership experience, including the past decade focused on hospitality, experiential entertainment and consumer-facing industries. He has a proven record of driving transformation and growth, empowering high-performing teams and delivering exceptional customer and member experiences.

He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Diamond Resorts, which was the largest non-branded vacation ownership company in the industry at that time. During his tenure, he helped lead expansion into new owner channels, strengthen relationships with existing owners and enhance the company's core vacation offerings – efforts that supported Diamond's successful sale to Hilton Grand Vacations in 2021. Mr. Mikolaichik also served as Chief Financial Officer of Hilton Grand Vacations, where he led an initial public listing, spearheaded growth initiatives and championed innovation, collaboration and a guest- and member-centric culture. He joins HICV from his role as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at United Parks & Resorts.

"Holiday Inn Club Vacations is defined by an unwavering focus on its members and owners, and I am honored to help advance that mission as we enter our next chapter of growth and transformation," said Mr. Mikolaichik. "Today, HICV stands apart as one of the largest vacation clubs, with a strong network of resorts across the United States and Mexico, more than 365,000 members and owners, and a talented team driving innovation and guest experience. By leveraging our strengths, we'll deepen existing partnerships, pursue new collaborations, and introduce our members to sought-after resorts and experiences in exciting destinations around the world – helping even more families create memories that last a lifetime."

In addition, Mike Flaskey will be appointed to the Board of HICV. Mr. Flaskey is a highly respected industry leader who previously served as CEO of Diamond Resorts, where he worked alongside Mr. Mikolaichik. His expertise in experiential travel, member engagement and strategic partnerships will further strengthen HICV as the company enters its next chapter.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families. Based in Orlando, Fla., HICV has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson opened the flagship property at Orange Lake Resort near Walt Disney World® Resort. Today, the company's network of 26 resorts spans the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, combining family-focused hospitality with a legacy of innovation and service excellence. Learn more at www.holidayinnclub.com.

