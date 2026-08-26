Holladay Distillery Expands Relationship with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits into Additional Control States

WESTON, Mo., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holladay Distillery, of Weston, Missouri, today announced the next phase of its distribution relationship with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's), expanding distribution into additional control states across the United States.

Effective September 1, 2026, Southern Glazer's will begin representing Holladay Distillery and McCormick Distilling Company's premium spirits portfolio in the following control states:

Holladay Distillery's award-winning bourbon portfolio, including Ben Holladay Bourbon and Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bourbon, is part of the company's expanded distribution relationship with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. The expanded agreement brings Holladay Distillery and McCormick Distilling Company's diverse family of spirits brands under Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits representation across 27 states.

Alabama, Iowa, Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio (High Proof), Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

This expansion builds upon the companies' existing relationship announced earlier this year and further strengthens McCormick Distilling Company's national distribution network through one of the beverage alcohol industry's most experienced sales organizations.

With this latest expansion, Southern Glazer's will now represent Holladay Distillery and McCormick Distilling Company brands across 27 states, including 15 open states and 12 control states, significantly increasing the availability of the company's growing premium portfolio.

"Our partnership with Southern Glazer's has continued to gain momentum since its launch earlier this year," said Patrick Fee, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "Expanding into these additional control states allows us to continue introducing more consumers to our brands while providing our retail and on-premise partners with the exceptional support and execution Southern Glazer's is known for."

The expanded agreement includes distribution of Holladay Distillery's award-winning bourbon portfolio, including Ben Holladay Bourbon and Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bourbon, alongside Five Farms Irish Cream, Tequila Rose, Broker's Gin, 360 Vodka, Hussong's Tequila, and additional McCormick Distilling Company brands.

The September 1 expansion complements Southern Glazer's existing representation of Holladay Distillery and McCormick Distilling Company in the following open states:

Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Texas.

"We are proud to be expanding our relationship with Holladay Distillery and supporting its portfolio across our control state footprint," said Kirt Clemens, President, Control States, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "By pairing Holladay's compelling brands with our local market expertise and reach, we can build sustained momentum across the control states."

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the preeminent total beverage distributor, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 47 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its Southern Glazer's Travel Retail Sales & Export Division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2026, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community. In 2025, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About Holladay Distillery

Founded in 1856, the historic Holladay Distillery is the oldest business in the greater Kansas City area and the oldest distillery west of the Mississippi still operating at its original location.

Building on nearly 170 years of distilling heritage, McCormick Distilling Company has sharpened its focus on premium innovation under the Holladay Distillery name while maintaining a diverse lineup that serves consumers across a wide range of price points. Central to this momentum is the resurgence of Holladay Bourbon, aged in traditional ironclad rickhouses and recognized for its authenticity, transparency, and commitment to quality.

Alongside globally respected brands such as Five Farms Irish Cream and Broker's Gin, McCormick's portfolio of accessible, high-performing spirits continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner for retailers nationwide.

Media Contact:

Audrey Sisco | Holladay Distillery

Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

816.509.3122

SOURCE Holladay Distillery