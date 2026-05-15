Hollywood's AI Insider Mark Adams to Keynote at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas on AI and Extreme Innovation

As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise execution, technology leaders are under pressure to make AI relevant to people, workflows, and business outcomes. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 to 11 at the Bellagio, Info-Tech Research Group will feature keynote insights from Mark Adams, entrepreneur, advisor, and globally recognized AI transformation leader. Adams will show CIOs and senior IT leaders how lessons from the world's most influential brands, cultural moments, and creative transformations can help organizations turn AI disruption into lasting enterprise impact.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, Attendees Will Explore:

How AI is reshaping influence, creativity, and enterprise transformation

Why organizations struggle to turn AI experimentation into meaningful, measurable outcomes

What CIOs can learn from high-stakes brand and cultural transformations

How leaders can use storytelling, simplification, and execution discipline to strengthen AI adoption

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has announced that Mark Adams, the entrepreneur, advisor, and AI transformation leader widely known as "Hollywood's AI Insider," will join the mainstage keynote lineup at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas. Taking place June 9 to 11 at the Bellagio, the flagship IT conference will bring together thousands of CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to explore how agentic AI, governance, leadership, and operating model change are redefining the path from technology investment to measurable business value.

Info-Tech Research Group has announced that Mark Adams, the entrepreneur, advisor, and AI transformation leader widely known as “Hollywood’s AI Insider,” will join the mainstage keynote lineup at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, taking place June 9 to 11 at the Bellagio. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Adams brings a distinct perspective shaped by more than two decades working across Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and the Fortune 500. A serial entrepreneur and advisor, he has guided global icons, institutions, and executive teams through high-stakes transformations, helping leaders understand how emerging technologies can influence culture, decision-making, and competitive relevance. His keynote will draw on that experience to help technology leaders think beyond AI as a tool and instead consider how it can become a catalyst for clearer strategy, stronger adoption, and more memorable organizational change.

A co-founder of VICE, Adams helped scale the company from a counterculture publication into a global media brand spanning television, film, digital platforms, record labels, and creative agencies. He now serves on the boards of several globally recognized brands, including Gymshark, Headspace, and Ocean Bottle, and advises ambitious organizations on AI transformation through his "Match Point" methodology, a simplified approach designed to help leaders cut through complexity and create impact.

"AI value is not created by technology alone. It is created when leaders understand how people adopt change, how work needs to evolve, and how new capabilities connect to what the organization is trying to achieve," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "Mark Adams brings a rare perspective from environments where innovation must capture attention, shift behavior, and perform under pressure. His keynote will give CIOs a practical lens for making AI transformation resonate across the enterprise instead of just inside the IT function."

With AI becoming more embedded across workflows, products, services, and customer experiences, CIOs are being asked to do more than evaluate tools or manage pilots. They must help their organizations understand where AI can create meaningful change, how to communicate that change, and how to build the conditions for adoption at scale. Adams' keynote will connect the creative discipline behind iconic cultural moments with the execution discipline required for enterprise AI transformation.

By bringing together research, external perspectives, and peer dialogue, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will help IT leaders translate AI priorities into practical action. Under the event theme Agentic AI: From Hype to Value, attendees will gain insight into how to prioritize opportunities, redesign workflows, strengthen governance, and turn emerging AI capabilities into sustained organizational impact.

Further updates on Info-Tech LIVE will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for more event-related news from the firm.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Journalists, podcasters, and influencers are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas. The event provides access to forward-looking research, exclusive interviews with Info-Tech's analysts and executives, and on-the-ground perspectives from CIOs responding to emerging priorities.

Media professionals interested in applying for complimentary media passes can contact [email protected] to request access and cover the latest IT leadership and strategy discussions from the event.

Exhibitor Opportunities at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to thousands of highly engaged technology executives. With 70% of attendees identified as decision makers and 1 in 3 at the C-level, the event offers an all-access pass and opportunities to meaningfully connect with senior technology leaders.

For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group