Home Exchange Founder, Ed Kushins and Ed LeMoure, Announce the Launch of their New Venture: Vacation Property Partners

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation Property Partners is revolutionizing finding and purchasing a dream vacation home while making it radically more affordable. The company, Vacation Property Partners (VPP), will bring together compatible people to form buying and owning partnerships.

As a vacation home platform, VPP is breaking the mold: offering neither timeshare nor fractional property ownership, VPP is a one-stop shop for potential co-owners seeking suitable partners.

Imagine wanting to buy a second home in Palm Springs. Maybe there is a particular house in mind; maybe not a specific house, but a desire to be near a specific location.

Members can join Vacation Property Partners and look for another member who also wants to buy a second home in Palm Springs. Members will find a likely profile—same wish-list, same financial standing, same like-minded attitude.

Together the members form a partnership and go house-hunting. Only now it's different:

Now members can afford the vacation home they never thought possible.

Now members can co-buy the vacation home but at half their price.

Now members can own twice the vacation home for the same money.

Members seeking partners can filter their searches by region, type of use, size of the property, price, and more. But the golden stand-out is that members are in direct contact with other members—there's no waiting for a middleman to establish a connection.

In format, VacationPropertyPartners.com is very like a dating site. Unlike that model, however, VPP can lead directly to binding partnerships. "We provide all the questions that need to be asked and answered in order to create a mutually successful partnership," said Kushins. "We work with our valued members to provide them the best framework for a true partnership."

Says Kushins, "AmazonTM changed how we shop; UberTM changed how we get around; Vacation Property Partners will change everything about owning a second home. Vacation Property Partners allows anybody to buy any vacation house anywhere for half the price." https://www.vacationpropertypartners.com/ is now launched.

