Home Furniture Market in the US to grow by USD 13.32 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the improving residential construction market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home furniture market in the US size is estimated to grow by USD 13.32 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The improving residential construction market is significantly fueling the US home furniture market growth. The growth can be attributed to the rising of the real estate industry in the US. The growth in the number of working women has increased the demand for service apartments and single-story houses. The increasing immigrant population in the US is also fueling the rapid growth of the real estate industry, coupled with many young adults forming households.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Home Furniture Market 2023-2027

Home Furniture Market in the US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, storage furniture, and others) and distribution channel (brick and mortar and online mode).

The market share growth by the living room furniture segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Consumers with higher purchasing power are likely to spend more on living room furniture, such as sofas and couches, entertainment units, and tables and tabletops. This drives the growth of the segment, fueling the overall market growth.

Home Furniture Market in the US - Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The home furniture market in the US is characterized by the presence of numerous large and medium-sized manufacturers. American Furniture Manufacturing Inc., Ashley home stores Ltd., Bassett Furniture Industries, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Crate and Barrel, Dorel Industries Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Pier 1 Imports Online Inc., Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Sauder Woodworking Co., Sleep Number Corp., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. are some of the major players in the market.

Home Furniture Market in the US – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The surging demand for eco-friendly furniture is a major trend influencing the US home furniture market growth. Green furniture or eco-friendly furniture is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period, with the rising demand for sustainable products. Awareness about the benefits of using eco-friendly or green furniture has increased resulting in manufacturers catering to the demands of consumers without causing any damage to the environment. For instance, Crate and Barrel, a North American home furniture retailer, works directly with the Tropical Forest Trust to provide products, including the plantation-grown teak Pacifica dining collection, Blake media cabinets, accent tables, and occasional chairs. It also provides innovative designs such as Cabria dining, Faulkner media, Dawson bedroom, and Basque dining.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The inherent threat from re-used furniture market may impede the US home furniture market growth. Furniture is no longer considered a one-time investment. It becomes outdated in a very short span of time with the introduction of newer styles at frequent intervals. Millennials prefer reused or refurbished furniture, especially those with low financial stability, and buy refurbished furniture items at lower prices, which impacts the revenues of the sellers of new furniture. Hence, the changing preference for refurbished and reused furniture poses a threat to market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Home Furniture Market In US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home furniture market in the US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of thehome furniture market in the US and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home furniture market across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home furniture market in the US vendors

Home Furniture Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.68 Regional analysis US and North America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Furniture Manufacturing Inc., Ashley home stores Ltd., Bassett Furniture Industries, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Crate and Barrel, Dorel Industries Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Pier 1 Imports Online Inc., Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Sauder Woodworking Co., Sleep Number Corp., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

