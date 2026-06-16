Home Repair Expert Bryan Harmon Explains Why DIY is Fading and DIFM is Growing in HelloNation

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why are more homeowners choosing professional help instead of tackling projects themselves? In an article on HelloNation, Bryan Harmon of Ace Handyman Services in Indianapolis, Indiana, explains why the do-it-for-me, or DIFM, approach is replacing traditional DIY. His insights show how practicality, safety, and efficiency are driving this shift in home maintenance trends.

Bryan Harmon, Owner Speed Speed

For generations, do-it-yourself projects were seen as a sign of independence. Fixing leaky faucets, building shelves, or painting rooms gave homeowners a sense of accomplishment. Yet more people are realizing that these tasks can be more demanding than expected in terms of time, tools, and expertise.

DIY often comes with hidden costs. A simple repair may require multiple trips to the hardware store, long hours of research, and trial-and-error that leads to mistakes. Instead of saving money, many homeowners find themselves spending more in both time and expense.

The DIFM approach, on the other hand, offers quality and reliability. Professional handyman services bring the right tools and materials from the start. Their training allows them to complete repairs safely and efficiently, delivering results that last. For many homeowners, the certainty of a professional job outweighs the uncertainty of DIY.

Modern lifestyles also play a major role in this shift. Work schedules, family commitments, and limited free time leave less opportunity for long weekend projects. By hiring a professional, homeowners free up their schedules while still keeping up with maintenance tasks. Convenience becomes a major factor in choosing DIFM over DIY.

Safety concerns further explain the move toward professional home repairs. Projects involving plumbing, electrical systems, or structural elements carry risks that many homeowners are not prepared to handle. Calling a professional reduces the chances of injury or damage and ensures the job is done correctly the first time.

Harmon notes that the growth of DIFM represents a larger cultural change. Homeownership is less about proving self-reliance and more about working with skilled professionals to protect and maintain property. Homeowners still take pride in their space, but they value the peace of mind that comes from professional handyman services.

This trend reflects a balance between independence and practicality. Homeowners recognize the value of quality, consistency, and safety, making DIFM a smart choice for many. The shift is not about avoiding responsibility but about focusing time and energy on other priorities while trusting experts for home maintenance.

The full article, Why DIY is Fading and DIFM is Growing, explains why more homeowners are choosing professional handyman services over DIY. This is according to Bryan Harmon of Ace Handyman Services in Indianapolis, Indiana, who shares insights into home maintenance trends and the benefits of do-it-for-me in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

www.hellonation.com

SOURCE HelloNation