Home Run Financing Promotes Erik Bluvas to Chief Technology Officer

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Financing, a California-based specialty finance company and leading provider of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, today announced the promotion of Erik Bluvas to Chief Technology Officer.

Bluvas joined Home Run Financing in 2020 and has played a central role in advancing the company's technology ever since. He has led the strategy and continued evolution of the company's consumer lending and underwriting technology platforms, overseeing major initiatives that have expanded product offerings, improved operational efficiency, and supported the company's growth.

"Erik understands our technology and our business at a level few people do," said CEO Robert Giles. "He has been behind many of the systems that let us serve homeowners and contractors well. Elevating him to this role reflects exactly where we want to take the company."

Bluvas brings nearly 20 years of experience spanning engineering, consulting, and product management. He holds an MBA from UC Davis and a bachelor's degree in engineering from Penn State, and lives in the Greater Boston area with his family.

"I'm looking forward to building on recent progress and introducing new AI-driven capabilities across the organization," said Bluvas. "The platforms we've built put us in a strong position, and there's real opportunity to make them smarter and even more useful for the homeowners and contractors we serve."

Giles added: "Erik pairs deep technical expertise with sound judgment and the kind of high standards this business is built on. As we invest in AI and the next generation of our platforms, his leadership will be central to getting that right."

About Home Run Financing

Home Run Financing is an industry leader in providing residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing for home improvement projects. Home Run Financing offers daily bilingual customer support at 800-231-6991 and can help connect homeowners with local approved contractors. The company is signing up, training and certifying more contractors who want to grow their business by offering PACE financing. Home Run Financing offers PACE financing in over 520 communities.

Program Administrator: PACE Funding Group, LLC dba Home Run Financing – www.homerunfinancing.com – Tel 1-844 USE PACE – CA DFPI License 60DBO-91769

Severn Williams, [email protected], 510-336-9566

SOURCE PACE Funding Group LLC.