Home Run Financing Celebrates a Decade of Providing Property Assessed Clean Energy Financing in California

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing is flourishing across California, as more cities and counties adopt the innovative home‑improvement funding model that has helped homeowners upgrade their properties with clean energy, climate‑resilient, and water‑saving improvements. Home Run Financing (HRF), the state's leading PACE provider, announced today that it now operates in more than 360 California jurisdictions, with recent expansions into Lawndale, Hawthorne, and Calabasas in Los Angeles County; Mountain House in San Joaquin County; Willows in Glenn County, Lincoln, Rocklin, and, most recently, Loomis in Placer County.

The PACE financing model – developed more than 15 years ago – has become an important component of California's clean‑energy and climate‑resilience strategy. The program allows homeowners to finance critical upgrades such as roofing, efficient windows and doors, HVAC systems, insulation, EV charging stations, solar installations, and more. In California, PACE has been further customized to support earthquake safety, and water‑efficiency projects, helping entire communities adapt to the state's evolving climate challenges.

"I'm truly excited to see the Town of Loomis offering the PACE program to our community, empowering homeowners with new opportunities to invest in energy efficiency and a more sustainable future," said Amanda Cortez, Town Councilmember of Loomis when the Town approved PACE in December. "I believe our residents will appreciate having this option at their fingertips."

A Public‑Benefit Model with Local Control

PACE financing in California is facilitated through the California Statewide Communities Development Agency (CSCDA) , a joint‑powers public benefit entity that enables member governments to opt in voluntarily to their Open PACE Program.

A Program Built on Strong Consumer Protections

Once the subject of debate, PACE in California has operated under the strict regulatory oversight of the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation (DFPI), the state's consumer watchdog agency, for the past six years. Today, PACE is widely recognized as offering some of the strongest consumer protections in the home‑improvement financing industry nationwide.

Major Environmental and Economic Impact

Since launching in California ten years ago (under its previous name, PACE Funding Group), Home Run Financing has delivered more than $641 million in PACE financing for almost 20,700 home‑improvement projects statewide.

These upgrades have generated significant environmental benefits, including:

261,300 metric tons of lifetime greenhouse gas reductions, e quivalent to removing 60,950 cars from the road for a year or powering more than 35,000 homes for a year.

301 million gallons of water saved, enough to fill more than 14,600 backyard pools or avoid 11.9 million five‑minute showers.

HRF PACE‑financed projects have also created more than 5,000 good‑paying jobs across California, supporting a network of more than 2,000 contractors who rely on PACE to help homeowners access essential upgrades.

"PACE has proven itself again and again as one of California's most effective tools for empowering homeowners, strengthening communities, and accelerating our transition to a cleaner, safer future," said Bob Giles, CEO of Home Run Financing. "The renewed demand we're seeing from cities and counties across the state shows just how essential this program has become. PACE is strong in California, and it's only getting stronger."

PACE: A Proven Tool for California's Future

With climate change accelerating and the need for resilient infrastructure growing, PACE remains one of the most flexible and impactful financing tools available to California homeowners and local governments.

"PACE is working exactly as intended," Giles added. "It's helping families afford improvements that make their homes safer, greener, and more efficient. It's supporting local jobs. And it's giving communities the power to choose the solutions that fit their needs. That's why PACE continues to thrive in California."

