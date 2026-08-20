Home Service Delivers Steady Revenue Growth in Q2 2026, Proving Its Resilience Through a Volatile Quarter

Jobber's latest Home Service Economic Report finds revenue growing due to pricing discipline, even as inflation shook consumer confidence this spring

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobber, the leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, today released its Home Service Economic Report: Q2 2026, offering a real-time look at the trends shaping one of the most resilient segments of the small business economy.

Drawing on proprietary data aggregated from more than 100,000 home and commercial service businesses and 400,000+ professionals across landscaping, cleaning, contracting, and construction, along with third-party economic indicators, the report shows the Home Service category delivering steady revenue growth through a volatile second quarter. A gas price shock pushed inflation to its highest level in over two years and rattled consumer confidence just as the spring season got underway, yet homeowners kept investing in their properties. By June, confidence had recovered and every major segment was growing revenue again, powered by businesses pricing their work more effectively.

"This is a category that knows how to hold its ground," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "Gas prices spiked and confidence took a hit in May, and home service still finished the quarter growing revenue. Businesses priced their work well instead of chasing more jobs, and it paid off."

Key insights from the report include:

Every major Home Service segment returned to revenue growth by June, led by Green's 7.5% year-over-year gain and Construction's 9.1% gain.



Businesses grew revenue primarily by pricing their work more effectively, with average invoice sizes climbing across most segments as the quarter progressed.



A tight labor market kept construction employment nearly flat, reinforcing why smart pricing, not simply taking on more jobs, is driving growth across the category.



Consumer confidence bounced back quickly after a May dip, recovering from 44.8 to 49.5 in June as gas prices eased.



Digital payments grew 6% YoY in Q2, an important shift as more small businesses struggle with overdue invoices.

Segment Highlights: Green, Cleaning, Contracting, and Construction

Home Service businesses navigated a volatile quarter and came out ahead, with every major segment growing revenue by June on the strength of smarter pricing.

Green: Lawn care, landscaping, and other outdoor service businesses posted the strongest revenue run of any segment, growing median revenue 7.5% year-over-year in June as invoice sizes climbed to 8.4% year-over-year.



Lawn care, landscaping, and other outdoor service businesses posted the strongest revenue run of any segment, growing median revenue 7.5% year-over-year in June as invoice sizes climbed to 8.4% year-over-year. Cleaning: Residential and commercial cleaning businesses grew revenue steadily all quarter, climbing to 7.6% year-over-year in June on loyal repeat customers and rising invoice sizes.



Residential and commercial cleaning businesses grew revenue steadily all quarter, climbing to 7.6% year-over-year in June on loyal repeat customers and rising invoice sizes. Contracting: Electricians, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and other trades closed the quarter with momentum, as revenue jumped 6.4% year-over-year in June on a wave of urgent repair work.



Electricians, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and other trades closed the quarter with momentum, as revenue jumped 6.4% year-over-year in June on a wave of urgent repair work. Construction: Residential and commercial construction businesses posted strong revenue growth in April and June, up 12.0% and 9.1% year-over-year.

"What we're seeing is a category becoming more durable, not just resilient for one quarter," said Abheek Dhawan, Chief Strategy Officer at Jobber. "Demand for repairs isn't going anywhere, even with too few workers to meet it, and homeowners are finding ways to fund that demand with home equity instead of pulling back. What's in these businesses' control is how fast they get paid, and the growth in digital payments adoption means stronger cash flow and less exposure if a quarter gets rough."

To read or listen to a summary of the Jobber Home Service Economic Report: Q2 2026, visit: https://www.getjobber.com/home-service-reports/august-2026/

About Jobber

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber streamlines and automates operations so crews can run more efficiently, increase profitability, and scale with confidence. More than 100,000 businesses and 400,000 service pros in over 50 industries—including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning, and contracting—use Jobber to serve over 34 million properties in more than 70 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: jobber.com.

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SOURCE Jobber