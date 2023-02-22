Homecare oxygen concentrators market size to grow at a CAGR of 14.55% by 2027, Evolving Opportunities with Besco Medical Ltd., BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The homecare oxygen concentrators market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.55% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,476.28 million during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the homecare oxygen concentrators market was valued at USD 874.86 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global homecare oxygen concentrators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The availability of advanced healthcare facilities and rising healthcare spending are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The homecare oxygen concentrators market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Besco Medical Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as BES OC07 portable oxygen concentrator and 5L dual flow oxygen concentrator.

The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as BES OC07 portable oxygen concentrator and 5L dual flow oxygen concentrator. BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as Oxy 5 Neo and Oxy Flo 5D.

The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as Oxy 5 Neo and Oxy Flo 5D. Chart Industries Inc.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as FreeStyle Portable Oxygen Concentrator.

The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as FreeStyle Portable Oxygen Concentrator. Colfax Corp.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as ZenO Portable Oxygen Concentrator.

The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as ZenO Portable Oxygen Concentrator. Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as OC3B Oxygen Concentrator.

The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as OC3B Oxygen Concentrator. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Inogen Inc.

Invacare Corp.

Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the rise in the geriatric population, and the growing healthcare expenditure. However, the high cost of portable oxygen concentrators is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

Based on product, the homecare oxygen concentrators market is segmented into portable and stationary.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into continuous flow and pulse flow.

Based on geography, the homecare oxygen concentrators market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

The portable oxygen concentrators market size is expected to increase by USD 1.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is notably driving the portable oxygen concentrators market growth, although factors such as the high cost of portable oxygen concentrators may impede the market growth.

The oxygenators market size is expected to increase by USD 114.29 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%. The increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure is notably driving the oxygenators market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with cardiac and respiratory procedures may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this homecare oxygen concentrators market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the homecare oxygen concentrators market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the homecare oxygen concentrators market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of homecare oxygen concentrators market vendors

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,476.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Besco Medical Ltd., BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Colfax Corp., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inogen Inc., Invacare Corp., Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Longfian Scitech Co. Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Nidek Medical Products Inc., O2 Concepts LLC, Precision Medical Inc., ResMed Inc., SCALEO Medical, Teijin Ltd., Yuwell Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment and supply Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Chart Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global homecare oxygen concentrators market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global homecare oxygen concentrators market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Continuous flow - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Continuous flow - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Continuous flow - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Continuous flow - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Continuous flow - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Pulse flow - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Pulse flow - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Pulse flow - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Pulse flow - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Pulse flow - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 102: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Besco Medical Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Besco Medical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Besco Medical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Besco Medical Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Chart Industries Inc.

Exhibit 110: Chart Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Chart Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Chart Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Chart Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Chart Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Colfax Corp.

Exhibit 115: Colfax Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Colfax Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Colfax Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Colfax Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Colfax Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Exhibit 123: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - Overview



Exhibit 124: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - Key offerings

12.9 Inogen Inc.

Exhibit 126: Inogen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Inogen Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Inogen Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Inogen Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Inogen Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Invacare Corp.

Exhibit 131: Invacare Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Invacare Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Invacare Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Invacare Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Invacare Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co.

Exhibit 136: Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co. - Key offerings

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 139: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 140: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 142: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.13 Nidek Medical Products Inc.

Exhibit 144: Nidek Medical Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Nidek Medical Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Nidek Medical Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Precision Medical Inc.

Exhibit 147: Precision Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Precision Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Precision Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 ResMed Inc.

Exhibit 150: ResMed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: ResMed Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: ResMed Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: ResMed Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: ResMed Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Yuwell Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment and supply Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Yuwell Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment and supply Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Yuwell Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment and supply Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Yuwell Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment and supply Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

