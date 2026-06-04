Homeowners Want Strong Insurance Protection -- Many Haven't Confirmed They Have It

The Hanover's new survey highlights uncertainty around homeowners insurance coverage

WORCESTER, Mass., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 90% of homeowners¹ expressed concern about protecting their homes and personal property, but many don't know what their homeowners insurance protection covers, according to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG).

The Hanover's 2026 Home Report: The Coverage Confidence Gap shows that many homeowners buy insurance protection without checking to see what their policy covers. For example, many homeowners haven't verified that the following valued protections are part of their standard policy or require an additional purchase:

Identity fraud protection (helps cover costs to restore identity after fraud or identity theft) — 46% have not verified





protection (helps cover costs to restore identity after or identity theft) — 46% have not verified Service line coverage (repair or replacement of underground utility lines on a property, such as water or sewer lines) — 41% have not verified





Water backup coverage (for damage to property caused by backed-up drains or sump pump overflow, not to be confused with flood insurance) — 38% have not verified





Personal property replacement cost (replaces items with new equivalents at current prices) — 24% have not verified

These coverages are not always automatically included in insurance quotes and can vary by carrier or policy tier.

The findings come at a time when homeowners report broad concern about protecting their homes and personal property. Homeowners cite regular repair costs (45%), damage from severe weather or natural disasters (42%), and non‑weather‑related events such as water leaks and fires (32%) as top concerns.

At the same time, the survey shows that homeowners prioritize comprehensive protection when choosing an insurance carrier and evaluating trade-offs between protection and price:

81% say comprehensive protection, with no coverage gaps or surprises, is absolutely essential or very important





74% say they would prefer a policy with broader protection, even if it costs more, over a homeowners insurance policy that provides fewer protections but costs less

Together, the findings point to a gap between homeowners' preference for comprehensive protection and their confidence in what their policies provide.

"For many people, a home is their most important asset. Homeowners want confidence their insurance will protect them when it matters most, yet many aren't fully certain what their policies include," said Daniel C. Halsey, president of personal lines at The Hanover. "While price will always be a factor, choosing coverage based on cost alone can leave people under-protected and facing higher out-of-pocket expenses after a loss. Talking with an independent insurance agent can help homeowners understand their coverage, identify potential gaps and make more confident decisions about protecting their homes and financial well‑being."

To read the full 2026 Home Report: The Coverage Confidence Gap and learn more about home protection, please visit hanover.com.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:

¹ For the purposes of this report, homeowners refer to those individuals who own a house.

Survey method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of The Hanover from March 5-9, 2026 among 1,173 adults ages 18 and older who own a house. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not provide any coverage or guarantee prevention of loss. All products are underwritten by The Hanover Insurance Company or one of its insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates ("The Hanover"). Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions and is subject to the company underwriting guidelines and the issued policy. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not provide any coverage. (For more information visit www.hanover.com.)

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.