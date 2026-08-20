HomeTeam Pest Defense Surpasses 2 Million Taexx® Built-In Pest Control System Installations

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeTeam Pest Defense has reached another major milestone, surpassing more than 2 million installations of the Taexx built-in pest control system in homes across the country.

Taexx is installed during new home construction before the drywall is put up. The built-in system creates a network of protection for homeowners by targeting pests inside the wall voids where pests live, hide, and breed. Because treatment is protected from weather and other outdoor elements, it is more efficient and longer lasting. Keeping pest control materials inside the walls also means there is minimal exposure to families and pets in the home.

Brady Camp, President of HomeTeam Pest Defense says, "Reaching 2 million Taexx systems installed is an incredible achievement for HomeTeam Pest Defense, especially during our 30th anniversary year. It reflects the trust our builder partners and homeowners have placed in us, as well as the dedication of our teammates who bring this innovative pest control solution to life every day. We are proud of how far we have come and excited to continue protecting homes and improving communities for years to come."

The built-in system provides new homeowners with a convenient pest control feature from the moment they move in. By integrating pest control technology directly into the home, HomeTeam technicians can service the home through secure external hubs, so nobody needs to be home for service. With more than 1,000 builder partners nationwide, working with HomeTeam gives builders an innovative way to add value and provide an enhanced homeowner experience. Learn more about protecting homes from the start at www.pestdefense.com.

About HomeTeam Pest Defense, Inc.

HomeTeam Pest Defense, established in 1996, is an award-winning leader in the pest management industry and is currently ranked #1 in servicing home builders. HomeTeam has installed over 2 million homes with Taexx®, a built-in pest control networked system. The company offers termite protection services and innovative pest control. The company has over 58 locations throughout the United States and partners with homeowners and homebuilders to provide more than 2,000,000 services a year. HomeTeam is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL). You can learn more about Rollins and HomeTeam at www.rollins.com and www.pestdefense.com.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with approximately 22,000 employees from more than 850 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

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SOURCE HomeTeam Pest Defense