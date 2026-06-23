Homethrive Partners with Care Out Loud to Expand Support for Family Caregivers

Collaboration with One Family Foundation's national caregiving initiative aims to connect more families with practical support, trusted guidance, and resources across the caregiving journey

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homethrive, the leading caregiving platform supporting families across every stage of care, today announced a new partnership with Care Out Loud, the national awareness and resource initiative from One Family Foundation, to provide caregiving support to family caregivers across the country.

Caregiving impacts nearly every family, yet millions of caregivers continue to navigate emotional, logistical, and financial challenges with little support. Today, more than 63 million Americans provide unpaid care for a loved one, often while balancing careers, children, and their own wellbeing.

Through the partnership, Homethrive will help expand access to caregiving support for 25 caregivers and families connected to the Care Out Loud community. Participants will receive access to Homethrive's digital caregiving platform, personalized resources, and expert guidance from Care Guides who provide support across aging, complex health conditions, childcare, estate planning, loss, and more.

"Caregiving has become one of the defining challenges facing families today, yet too many people are still navigating it alone," said Dave Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Homethrive. "Care Out Loud is helping bring visibility to the realities caregivers face every day, and we're proud to partner in expanding access to practical, personalized support that helps families navigate care with more confidence and less stress."

"There are still many misconceptions about what caregiving actually looks like," said Anneliese Barron, Executive Director of One Family Foundation. "For many families, caregiving is ongoing, complex, emotional, and financially challenging. Through this partnership with Homethrive, we're helping connect more caregivers to meaningful support and trusted resources that can make a real difference in their daily lives."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making caregiving support more accessible and ensuring caregivers have the resources they need to navigate the complexities of care with confidence.

Family caregivers interested in receiving support through the Care Out Loud and Homethrive partnership can learn more and apply here.

About One Family Foundation

One Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Bradley Cooper in 2013 in honor of his late father to provide financial and resource support to families facing cancer. Since then, the Foundation's work has expanded to bring greater visibility to caregivers across all caregiving experiences. Its flagship initiative, Care Out Loud, is a national campaign connecting families with free tools, resources, and support to make caregiving easier to navigate and more widely understood. Learn more at WeCareOutLoud.org.

About Homethrive

Homethrive is the only all-in-one caregiving platform combining predictive technology with 1:1 support from credentialed Care Guides to help families navigate the full spectrum of care. Our comprehensive solution addresses every caregiving need, including backup and ongoing childcare, eldercare, neurodivergence, chronic conditions, and aging, while also providing integrated estate planning services along with hands-on support through loss and bereavement. Homethrive saves members an average of 16.4 hours of care coordination and delivers industry-leading utilization. Distributed through leading employers, insurers, health plans, financial institutions and partner platforms, Homethrive helps organizations support the 73% of adults navigating caregiving responsibilities - improving engagement, outcomes, and measurable business impact. Learn more at www.homethrive.com.

Media Contacts:

Anneliese Barron

Executive Director, One Family Foundation

[email protected]

Escalate PR for Homethrive

[email protected]

SOURCE Homethrive