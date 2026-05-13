Homethrive Expands Reach Through Partnership with Bright Horizons, Bringing Expert Caregiving Support to Working Families

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homethrive, the leading family caregiving support platform, today announced a partnership with Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) to power its new Care Advising solution, enabling employers to support the entire caregiving journey through a single platform and unified employee experience.

As caregiving becomes the #2 reason employees leave the workforce, organizations are under immense pressure to provide more than just traditional perks and offer trusted solutions to their employees. However, HR leaders often lack the capacity to manage a myriad of fragmented, standalone vendors. Bright Horizons Care Advising supports families across a range of complex needs, including helping aging adults remain safely at home, navigating healthcare systems like Medicare, supporting neurodiverse individuals, and guiding families through end-of-life planning and loss.

"Many working families today are navigating deeply personal and often complex caregiving challenges, and employers are looking for a more streamlined way to connect their employees to meaningful support," said Phil Barr, Chief Development Officer at Bright Horizons. "In partnership with Homethrive and their deep expertise in senior care and neurodiversity, Care Advising gives organizations a meaningful way to support their people with both guidance and direct care during critical moments, while strengthening overall workforce well-being."

"This partnership reflects a broader shift we're seeing from large employers who are moving away from fragmented point solutions and toward a few trusted platforms that make it easier for employees to find and get the support they need," said Dave Jacobs, CEO of Homethrive. "Bright Horizons has built one of the most trusted family care platforms in the market, and by embedding Homethrive into that experience, we're bringing high-impact caregiving support to millions of employees in a way that's easier to access, easier to use, and ultimately more valuable for both employers and their people."

Together, Bright Horizons and Homethrive are redefining how employers support working families bringing care into a more connected, accessible experience that better reflects how families actually navigate caregiving today.

About Homethrive

Homethrive is the only all-in-one caregiving platform combining predictive technology with 1:1 support from credentialed Care Guides to help families navigate the full spectrum of care. Our comprehensive solution addresses every caregiving need, including backup and ongoing childcare, eldercare, neurodivergence, chronic conditions, and aging, while also providing integrated estate planning services along with hands-on support through loss and bereavement. Homethrive saves members an average of 16.4 hours of care coordination each month and delivers industry-leading utilization. Distributed through leading employers, insurers, health plans, financial institutions and partner platforms, Homethrive helps organizations support the 73% of adults navigating caregiving responsibilities -improving engagement, outcomes, and measurable business impact. Learn more at www.homethrive.com.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons® is a leading provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For 40 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and India, and serves more than 1,450 of the world's leading employers. Bright Horizons' early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

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SOURCE Homethrive