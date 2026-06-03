Honda and the Honda USA Foundation Support Hundreds of Programs Expanding Opportunity Across the U.S.

Honda charitable giving totals over $15 million during annual funding cycle

Funding supports 271 programs in five key CSR pillars: Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community

Contributions build on a commitment by Honda to drive long-term sustainable impact in communities

TORRANCE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From preparing students for careers in advanced manufacturing to addressing food insecurity, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation are supporting programs that empower the communities near Honda operations in the U.S. This funding cycle, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation provided more than $15.2 million to 271 nonprofit and school-led programs, expected to positively impact more than 45 million people.

Honda CSR contributions drive impact across Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety, and Community programs. Post this Honda supports Rosie Explores Manufacturing, a nationwide STEM program that helps foster the future manufacturing workforce by providing hands-on experiences for elementary and middle school students. In 2026, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation are providing more than $15.2 million to 271 nonprofit and school-led programs, expected to positively impact more than 45 million people.

"Honda and the Honda USA Foundation are committed to supporting programs that make people's lives better," said Marcos Frommer, department lead of Corporate Social Responsibility at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Whether it's helping families meet essential needs or expanding access to mobility, our funding contributes to initiatives that strengthen communities nationwide."

Honda corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions are made to programs aligned with five strategic pillars: Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community. The programs below highlight how this year's charitable giving is making a difference in communities across the U.S.

Education

To help solve tomorrow's challenges, Honda supports education programs that spark creativity and innovation in industry-relevant fields.

Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) Aerospace Manufacturing Engineer Program in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina prepares students for roles in advanced aerospace manufacturing and production design. Funding from Honda will support equipment purchases and help secure additional faculty to welcome the program's first class of high school students.

in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina prepares students for roles in advanced aerospace manufacturing and production design. Funding from Honda will support equipment purchases and help secure additional faculty to welcome the program's first class of high school students. Rosie Explores Manufacturing is a nationwide STEM education program. Honda funding helps foster the future manufacturing workforce by introducing elementary and middle school students to hands-on experiences, equipping them to succeed in the AI-driven manufacturing environments of the future.

Environment

Honda supports programs that help reduce and prevent carbon emissions, generate clean energy and conserve vital resources, such as water and electricity, improving the quality of life for communities nationwide.

The Circle East District initiative is revitalizing a distressed, historic neighborhood in East Cleveland through sustainable commercial and residential redevelopment, home repairs, infrastructure and streetscape improvements. With support from Honda, rooftop solar panels will be installed on five existing owner-occupied residences, helping ensure more equitable energy costs for new and existing residents.

initiative is revitalizing a distressed, historic neighborhood in East Cleveland through sustainable commercial and residential redevelopment, home repairs, infrastructure and streetscape improvements. With support from Honda, rooftop solar panels will be installed on five existing owner-occupied residences, helping ensure more equitable energy costs for new and existing residents. The Kingman Rangers job training initiative, in Washington, D.C., prepares out-of-work adults for entry-level jobs in the green sector while beautifying the Kingman and Heritage Islands, home to rare ecosystems, including tidal freshwater wetlands and tidal swamp forests. Funding from Honda will support ongoing preservation efforts and educate community members about the importance of environmental stewardship.

Traffic Safety

Building on its "Safety for Everyone" approach, Honda supports programs that promote safe driving, biking and pedestrian practices, awareness and education.

The In One Instant Program equips teens with vital skills to stay safe as drivers, passengers, bicyclists, skaters and pedestrians. Support from Honda will help fund videos, learning guides and hands-on activities that educate young drivers about the consequences of distracted, reckless and impaired driving.

equips teens with vital skills to stay safe as drivers, passengers, bicyclists, skaters and pedestrians. Support from Honda will help fund videos, learning guides and hands-on activities that educate young drivers about the consequences of distracted, reckless and impaired driving. The ThinkFirst for Safer Roads for Parents of Teen Drivers addresses a leading cause of traumatic injury and death among young people: motor vehicle crashes. Honda funding will support the development and expansion of evidence-based programming to reduce preventable injuries and save lives through education and sustained behavior change.

Mobility

The Honda USA Foundation supports programs that remove barriers to mobility and expand access and opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Funding will support mobility modifications, therapeutic and adaptive services, and comprehensive care support services.

EmpowHer Camp in New York provides girls with disabilities ages 13-18 with the opportunity to experience adventure, independence and personal growth in an accessible wilderness environment. The Honda USA Foundation grant will support adaptive outdoor activities that build confidence and independence, as well as educational programming that teaches practical life and leadership skills, including public speaking, self-advocacy and teamwork.

in New York provides girls with disabilities ages 13-18 with the opportunity to experience adventure, independence and personal growth in an accessible wilderness environment. The Honda USA Foundation grant will support adaptive outdoor activities that build confidence and independence, as well as educational programming that teaches practical life and leadership skills, including public speaking, self-advocacy and teamwork. Guide Dogs for the Blind Orientation and Mobility Immersion (OMI) Program offers training in Orientation and Mobility (O&M) and daily living skills to those who are blind or visually impaired to improve their mobility and independence. Funding will support classes held by O&M specialists to ensure that those with little or no vision have the mobility skills they need to live fulfilling, independent lives.

Community

Honda invests in community partners that provide umbrella food security and social services to address critical needs in the communities where Honda associates live and work.

Through its partnership with Feeding America ® , Honda will support local partner food banks that aim to end food insecurity and make access to healthy food easier.

, Honda will support local partner food banks that aim to end food insecurity and make access to healthy food easier. Honda will partner with local United Ways to advance health, enhance financial stability, and address societal needs for local communities.

The full list of organizations receiving funding is available here. Honda and the Honda USA Foundation open their annual programmatic funding cycle each fall, with funding decisions made the following spring. To learn more, visit https://csr.honda.com/funding.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation

For more than 65 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. The company's mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life's potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering an inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety, and community.

Learn more at https://csr.honda.com/.

Notice: Although the information included in this press release is accurate as of the date of publication, this information is subject to change at any time without notice. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. assumes no responsibility for updating this information.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.