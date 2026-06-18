Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026

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American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Jun 18, 2026, 09:13 ET

TOKYO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. Honda's annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed from following web site addresses;

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000715153/000119312526274991/d116494d20f.htm

https://global.honda/en/investors/library/form20_f.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

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