Honest Cable Receives ABS Type Approval for NEK 606 Offshore Cables

JIANGSU, China, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Cable today announced that its NEK 606 offshore cable has received ABS Type Approval from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). This is part of Honest Cable's strategic plan to implement strict safety standards and comply with regulatory requirements.

NEK 606 offshore cable Honest's offshore cables

Honest's offshore cables are NEK TS 606:2022-certified and also approved by CCS for use in marine offshore applications. This approval covers offshore power cables, VFD cables, instrumentation cables, and earth cables, which are flame-retardant, low smoke and halogen free, fire resistant and mud resistant types are also available.

Through third-party cable testing and validation, Honest Cable strives to meet the strict safety standards in marine applications. This quality approval aims to assure stakeholders in the marine industry that Honest Cable offshore cable design and performance meet the technical requirements stipulated by the ABS.

"Through verifiable cable manufacturing and quality testing, Honest Cable strives to build long-term trust among its clients in the marine industry," said Jack Woo, Honest Cable Marketing Manager. "As an offshore cable manufacturer, we know marine applications demand the highest level of safety, signal integrity and the ability to resist adverse working conditions."

The company has introduced many cable construction designs like RFOU, BFOU, TFOU and RFOU-VFD, BFOU(i), RFOU(c) and UX, among many options that comply with the ABS specifications. For more information about these marine cables, visit: Honest Offshore Cable

About ABS Classification Society

Founded in 1862 as the American Shippers' Association, which was later renamed the American Bureau of Shipping in 1898, is a leading classification society for marine and offshore industries. Over the years, ABS has developed technical standards and testing criteria for marine cables. With the ABS Type Approval, shipbuilders and offshore operators trust the cable to be safe for offshore applications.

About Honest Cable

Based in Jiangsu, China, Honest Cable has been designing and manufacturing offshore cables for over 20 years. From shipboard cables and offshore power cables to VFD cables, Honest Cable is trusted by over 5000 shipyards globally for it innovate solutions in the cable industry.

Honest Cable has a diverse cable portfolio that is customized for power and data transmission, backed by relevant certifications like BV, CCS, DNV, LR, NK, RINA and RS.

Contact Details:

Name: Jack Woo

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 15968466895

Website: www.honestcable.com

SOURCE Honest Cable Co., Ltd.