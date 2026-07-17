Honest Cable Concludes its Participation in the Posidonia 2026 Exhibition

JIANGSU, China, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Cable successfully concluded its participation in the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition, from 1st to 5th June 2026, in Athens, Greece, at the Metropolitan Expo through its local agent C&A Group. This was part of Honest Cable's 2026 strategic plan to expand its global partnership in the marine cable industry.

Honest Cable Participated in the Posidonia 2026 Exhibition Honest Cable showcased its new products

At stand 3.425 in Hall 3, Honest Cable showcased its new generation of IEC, JIS, DIN, NEK and BS rated marine and offshore cables. Among the key products included marine power cables, marine telephone cables, marine flexible cables, marine data cables and marine coaxial cables.

The 2026 Posidonia exhibition provided the opportunity for Honest Cable to interact with other key participants under the C&A Group including Bosch Rexroth, Siemens, Daniamant, and Schaller Automation GmbH, etc.

"This shipping exhibition provided us with an opportunity to connect with shipbuilders and marine industry partners from around the world," said Jack Woo, Honest Cable, Marketing Manager. "We want to thank C&A Group for facilitating this important event, partners, and everyone who visited our booth – see you in June, 2028."

About Posidonia

Posidonia is a leading global shipping exhibition that is held biennially in Athens, Greece. Since 1969, the exhibition has brought together stakeholders in offshore equipment manufacturing, shipbuilders, and marine technology providers around the World. With the latest edition concluded on 5th June 2026, the next exhibition will be held in 2028. For more information, visit: Posidonia.

About Honest Cable Co., Ltd.

Honest Cable is a global leader in marine and offshore cable manufacturing. Based in Yangzhou, China, the company continues to support shipbuilders and offshore and marine industries with IEC 60092 & NEK 606 standards cables. They have been providing custom cable solutions since 2006.

Contact Details:

Name: Jack Woo

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 15968466895

Website: www.honestcable.com

SOURCE Honest Cable Co., Ltd.