Honey Play Box Introduces KAI PRO, Expanding the Future of Connected Intimacy Technology

CHINO, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Play Box just redefined the wellness industry with the release of KAI PRO. Far from a basic pleasure device for males, KAI PRO is setting the standard for next-generation connected intimacy technology. As part of the broader Honey Play Box digital ecosystem, this device is designed to deliver a highly personalized and synchronized user experience.

For more information regarding KAI PRO, visit https://www.honeyplaybox.com/products/kai-pro.

Honey Play Box introduces KAI PRO

App-connected wellness devices are changing how people interact with personal technology and stay connected in their relationships. By combining state-of-the-art hardware with cutting-edge mobile technology, modern intimacy devices allow users to explore new sensations, and even interact with partners across distances.

Consumers want products that easily fit into their everyday routines. According to a study published in PLOS One, wellness devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers are more popular than ever. The market is also expected to see continued growth across different industries over the next few years. As these types of products evolve, the demand for comprehensive digital ecosystems is increasing. Not only can consumers use digital apps to track their health, but they can also use them to customize their experiences, receive personalized feedback, and connect with each other. To meet this demand, leading wellness companies are building ecosystems that deliver a seamless experience.

Honey Play Box, a pleasure tech brand with a proven track record for innovation, is spearheading this evolution. Over the years, the company has been dedicated to making interactive intimacy more accessible than ever by creating products that blend functionality, design, and connectivity. Its latest innovation, KAI PRO, takes that idea even further.

The Honey Play Box Digital Ecosystem for Connected App Experiences

What really sets KAI PRO apart from other male pleasure devices is its app connectivity, as it's the first male toy from Honey Play Box that can be controlled via the Honey Play Box app. This is especially beneficial for long-distance couples, which are more common than ever thanks to dating apps and online connections, but maintaining intimacy from miles away can still be a challenge. KAI PRO is designed to make remote play feel more interactive through two-way control, allowing partners to stay intimately connected no matter where they are. After downloading the free Honey Play Box app and pairing the device with Bluetooth, users can share a control link with their partner, giving them the ability to adjust vibration patterns, suction intensity, and other settings from afar.

When paired with any of the brand's other app-controlled pleasure devices, KAI PRO unlocks the door for immersive long-distance two-way play. For instance, if one partner has NOCTURA and the other has KAI PRO, they can exchange control links through the app and sync their toys. The Honey Play Box app also features a video chat function, so users can see each other while they share these intimate moments. Couples can now connect and control each other's pleasure in real time, no matter the distance. Honey Play Box also offers split shipping, so couples can send items from the same order to different addresses.

Personal Wellness and Shared Connection

KAI PRO's app-controllability also opens up a multitude of possibilities for solo wellness practices and close-range partner interaction. Users can customize their experiences by creating their own vibration patterns, controlling the device remotely through the app, and syncing it to their favorite music. The app also allows connected devices to be controlled with voice commands, for a real hands-free experience. A state-of-the-art Bluetooth chip provides a stable connection between the device and the Honey Play Box app for a truly seamless experience.

But it's not just couples who will enjoy this groundbreaking product. One of the most innovative features of the brand's digital ecosystem is the AI Companion. Through the app, users can discuss sexual health, relationships, body responses, and pleasure with this virtual assistant. An AI partner can also react to user commands and take control of the device for an added level of interactivity.

The Shift Toward Personalized and Connected Wellness Technology

The level of personalization offered through the Honey Play Box app is a direct response to the evolution of modern wellness technology. Users expect experiences that adapt to their unique needs, preferences, and lifestyles. One-size-fits-all pleasure devices are officially a thing of the past, as apps can now use data from hardware and user inputs to deliver tailored recommendations for overall wellbeing. This shift toward customization gives users more control over their wellness journeys and helps create experiences that feel more engaging than ever.

At the same time, there is a growing demand for connection. Devices and apps are being combined into ecosystems that let users keep track of their wellness and interact with each other all at once. This idea of connected experiences has also expanded into sexual wellness, where app-connected pleasure devices allow partners to stay connected and interact with each other from long distances. Features like remote control, real-time feedback, and personalized settings reflect a broader shift toward technology that prioritizes convenience, customization, and meaningful user experiences.

"Connected technology is reshaping how people experience personalization, interaction, and wellness within modern relationships," said Honey Play Box CEO Shirley W.

From Standalone Devices to Interactive Digital Ecosystems

The future of connected wellness is being shaped by technological innovations that eliminate physical distances and cultivate deeper intimacy through real-time digital interaction. Long-distance pleasure devices, operated via apps, are advancing beyond simple remote capabilities. They now feature responsive controls, customizable options, and continuous connectivity, enabling partners to maintain their connection regardless of their global whereabouts. With consumers increasingly seeking personalized and interactive wellness solutions, connected intimacy products are emerging as a vital segment within the extensive sphere of wellness and relationship technology.

At the forefront of this evolution is Honey Play Box's KAI PRO, a device that combines sophisticated engineering with intuitive app-based control. By enabling partners to share experiences remotely through secure, responsive connectivity, KAI PRO exemplifies how pleasure technology is becoming smarter, more immersive, and more relationship-focused. Its emphasis on long-distance engagement, user customization, and modern design positions it as a leading example of connected wellness evolving toward experiences that prioritize both technological innovation and meaningful human connection.

What is connected intimacy technology?

Connected intimacy technology is an app-based system that lets partners interact in real-time, even when they're not in the same place.

How are synchronized wellness experiences evolving?

More wellness products are being paired with apps, giving users greater control over settings, customization, and remote interaction.

What is the HPB Remote App ecosystem?

The HPB Remote App lets users connect compatible Honey Play Box devices and access features like remote control, Music Sync, Voice Control, and device syncing.

Why are app-connected wellness technologies growing?

Consumers want apps and devices that feel more interactive, offer greater customization, and help them stay connected with their partners.

Honey Play Box remains committed to advancing connected wellness through innovative technology and thoughtfully personalized experiences. By combining cutting-edge, user-friendly design with a focus on individual needs and preferences, the company strives to create products that enhance well-being, foster meaningful connections, and deliver seamless, tailored experiences for every user. Through continuous innovation, Honey Play Box aims to make wellness more accessible and responsive to the evolving lifestyles of its customers. To learn more about connected wellness technology and download the free Honey Play Box Remote App, visit www.honeyplaybox.com.

About Honey Play Box

Honey Play Box is a global pleasure technology company specializing in app-connected, body-safe products. With unique features like long-distance app controllability and pressure-sensing technology, the brand offers some of the most innovative products on the market while focusing on providing personalized digital experiences and connected ecosystems.

About HPB Remote App

The Honey Play Box Remote App is a hub where users can access features like remote connectivity, Music Sync, Voice Control, personalization, and synchronized interaction capabilities for compatible Honey Play Box devices.

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SOURCE Honey Play Box