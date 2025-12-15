Honey Play Box gives FREE Holiday Gift Set

Dec 15, 2025, 16:38 ET

CHINO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Honey Play Box delivers more than just good tidings with its most joyful (and jolliest) promotion of the year! Shoppers can receive a luxurious FREE Holiday Gift Set on orders of $129 or more, just in time to turn up the holiday heat. From now until December 24, shoppers can receive this exclusive holiday treat packed with joyous surprises, enhancing moments of self care and intimacy during the festive season.

Designed to spark connection, curiosity, and cozy winter intimacy, the Honey Play Box Holiday Gift Set is perfect for couples and solo explorers alike. Whether you're gifting a partner or treating yourself (because you deserve it), this limited-time holiday bonus makes pleasure feel festive and fun.

What's Inside the Free Holiday Gift Set?

Each Holiday Gift Set is thoughtfully curated with sensual essentials to elevate every moment:

Christmas has officially come early and Honey Play Box continues to redefine intimacy with smart intimate toys designed for hands-free play, long-distance connection, and intuitive exploration. This holiday event offers something for every level of curiosity.

How to Get Your Free Holiday Gift Set

Receive your FREE Holiday Gift Set with any purchase of $129 or more at HoneyPlayBox.com.
Offer valid December 12–24, 2025, while supplies last.

This year, skip the socks and ugly sweaters and instead unwrap a little intimate holiday magic before it disappears!

