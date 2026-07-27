HoneyNaps Registers as Contract Research Organization (CRO), Accelerating AI-Powered Clinical Trial Analytics

Strengthens specialized AI-powered sleep data analysis services for global pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare companies

Targets the rapidly growing global sleep clinical research market with advanced biomarker analytics and continual learning technology

Leverages experience from clinical studies involving more than 10,000 participants to support global multicenter trials

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HoneyNaps, today announced that it has officially registered as a Contract Research Organization (CRO) with the Korea National Enterprise for Clinical Trials (KoNECT). The registration marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion into AI-driven sleep data analytics for clinical trials and reinforces its commitment to supporting global pharmaceutical, medical device, and digital health companies with high-quality, standardized sleep analysis services.

SOMNUM Clinical Service

Building on this milestone, HoneyNaps is expanding commercialization of SOMNUM Clinical, its AI-powered clinical trial analytics service. Powered by SOMNUM AI—the company's sleep analysis solution that has received two U.S. FDA clearances—SOMNUM Clinical automatically analyzes polysomnography (PSG) data and provides quantitative assessment of key sleep parameters, including sleep stages, apnea-hypopnea index (AHI), arousal events, and other clinically relevant sleep metrics. HoneyNaps combines its AI technology with extensive clinical research expertise, having supported clinical studies involving more than 10,000 participants and managed nationwide multicenter and multidisciplinary clinical trials. This integrated capability enables the company to deliver both advanced AI analytics and comprehensive clinical trial support for global research programs.

According to Dataintelo's Clinical Sleep Health Market report, the global clinical sleep health market is projected to grow from approximately USD 22.8 billion in 2025 to USD 36.9 billion by 2034. Sleep is increasingly recognized not only as a critical endpoint for sleep disorders such as insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea, but also as an important digital biomarker in clinical research involving obesity, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders, mental health, and other therapeutic areas.

SOMNUM Clinical addresses one of the major operational challenges in sleep-related clinical trials by automating the traditionally labor-intensive analysis of polysomnography data. The platform can reduce analysis time by more than 90%, significantly improving trial efficiency while accelerating study timelines. The service applies standardized scoring criteria based on the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) guidelines, enabling objective, reproducible, and consistent sleep analysis across multiple study sites. By minimizing inter-site and inter-scorer variability, SOMNUM Clinical delivers high-quality clinical data suitable for multicenter global clinical trials.

"Sleep medicine is rapidly emerging as an important digital biomarker across a wide range of therapeutic areas, increasing the need for objective and standardized analysis in clinical research," said Sean Ha (Tae Kyoung Ha), President of HoneyNaps USA. "With our CRO registration and AI-powered analytics platform, we are expanding beyond sleep disorder studies to support clinical trials involving pharmaceuticals, wearable devices, digital therapeutics (DTx), obesity, neurological diseases, and many other healthcare innovations. Our goal is to become a global leader in AI-driven clinical trial analytics powered by digital biomarkers."

For further information, please contact:

HoneyNaps USA, Inc.

Christine Kwon / Managing Director

Email: [email protected]

Address: 14th Floor, One Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02142, USA

Website: www.honeynaps.com

SOURCE HoneyNaps