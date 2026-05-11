First SleepTech company selected for Korea's ICT Unicorn Program

FDA-cleared AI sleep diagnostic solution strengthens global expansion strategy

Simultaneous selection for ICT Unicorn Program and K-VIP boosts U.S. market expansion

BOSTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HoneyNaps, an AI-powered sleep healthcare company, announced that it has been selected for the "2026 Global ICT Unicorn Program (ICT GROWTH)" organized by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA). HoneyNaps is the first SleepTech company ever selected for the government-led scale-up initiative.

HoneyNaps Selected for Korea’s 2026 Global ICT Unicorn Program

The Global ICT Unicorn Program is a strategic government initiative designed to identify and support high-growth technology companies with strong global expansion potential. The program provides comprehensive support including overseas market expansion, investment connections, policy financing, and global networking opportunities. This year, 15 companies across advanced ICT sectors—including artificial intelligence, healthcare, and data solutions—were selected. Through this achievement, HoneyNaps has been recognized for both its technological competitiveness and business potential, further strengthening its foundation for global growth.

HoneyNaps continues to advance its FDA-cleared AI sleep disorder diagnostic solution, SOMNUM, while expanding its integrated AI sleep healthcare ecosystem through:

SOMNUM Pro , an on-premise AI automated scoring software optimized for hospitals and sleep clinics;

, an on-premise AI automated scoring software optimized for hospitals and sleep clinics; SOMNUM Cloud , a web-based platform for large-scale sleep data analysis and interpretation; and

, a web-based platform for large-scale sleep data analysis and interpretation; and SOMNUM Clinical Service, a clinical trial analysis and operational support service for pharmaceutical companies and research organizations.

Together, these solutions support high-quality sleep analysis and operational efficiency across healthcare institutions.

The company was also recently selected for the "2026 Korea BioHealth Value-up Innovation Program (K-VIP)" organized by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI), through which HoneyNaps expanded its U.S. presence by establishing a local base at the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) in Kendall Square, Boston.

HoneyNaps plans to gradually expand collaborations with leading U.S. hospitals and sleep centers while actively pursuing joint research and clinical partnerships with global pharmaceutical and medical device companies. In parallel, the company is advancing development of a Korean sleep foundation model (SleepFM) leveraging multimodal polysomnography (PSG) data to expand AI applications beyond sleep disorders into cardiovascular and neurological disease analysis and clinical decision support.

Sean Ha (Taekyoung Ha), President of HoneyNaps USA, stated, "Selection for the Global ICT Unicorn Program, combined with our expansion into Kendall Square, creates strong momentum for our global business growth. By combining our FDA-cleared technology, U.S. clinical network, and government-backed scale-up support, we aim to become a leading AI sleep healthcare company representing Korea in the global market."

About HoneyNaps

HoneyNaps is a South Korea-based digital health company specializing in AI-driven sleep diagnostics, sleep disorder analytics, and next-generation sleep healthcare solutions. The company develops technologies that improve access, efficiency, and clinical accuracy in sleep medicine through artificial intelligence and scalable healthcare platforms.

For further information, please contact:

HoneyNaps USA, Inc.

Christine Kwon / Managing Director

Email: [email protected]

Address: 14th Floor, One Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02142

Website: www.honeynaps.com

SOURCE HoneyNaps