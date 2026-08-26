Honeywell Aerospace announces participation at upcoming investor conferences

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in September.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, Jim Currier, Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Aerospace, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City from 8:10 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. EDT.

On Thursday, September 10, 2026, Jim Currier and Josh Jepsen, Chief Financial Officer of Honeywell Aerospace, will attend the Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference in Westbrook, Connecticut.

On Tuesday, September 15, 2026, Jim Currier will present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, from 7:00 a.m. - 7:35 a.m. PDT (10:00 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. EDT).

Additional information

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at investor.honeywellaerospace.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

Honeywell Aerospace uses our Investor Relations website, investor.honeywellaerospace.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) is an independent global aerospace and defense company whose critical technologies are broadly deployed on the world's leading commercial air transport, business aviation, defense and space platforms. These integrated solutions enable safer, more efficient, and more reliable missions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company employs more than 36,000 people globally and supports more than 10,000 customers. With a broad portfolio spanning avionics and navigation systems, engines and power systems, and control systems for aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace combines commitment and deep engineering expertise to drive innovation and long-term value for the aerospace industry. For more information, visit www.honeywellaerospace.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations Brian Grace Sean Meakim (602) 897-0205 (623) 223-5980 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell Aerospace Inc.