Honeywell Aerospace reports second quarter results; updates 2026 outlook

Sales of $4.5 billion, reported and organic 1 sales up 5% year over year

Net income of $0.3 billion and adjusted EBIT 1 of $1.0 billion, excluding pro forma standalone adjustments

Revises full-year sales and pro forma standalone adjusted EBIT 1 guidance and issues full-year pro forma standalone adjusted earnings per share 1 guidance

Completed spin-off from Honeywell Technologies on June 29

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) today announced results for the second quarter following the completion of its spin-off from Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell Technologies", Nasdaq: HON). The company also updated its full-year 2026 outlook for organic1 sales and pro forma standalone adjusted EBIT1, initiated full-year 2026 pro forma standalone adjusted earnings per share1 guidance, and maintained its second half 2026 free cash flow1 guidance range.

"Our successful separation marks an important milestone for Honeywell Aerospace, and we enter this next chapter with solid momentum. We delivered mid-single-digit sales growth in our final quarter as a segment of Honeywell as the significant customer demand for our mission-critical portfolio continues. Secular trends across our end markets remain strong while supply constraints limited output growth in the quarter," said Jim Currier, Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Aerospace. "As we establish Honeywell Aerospace as a standalone company, we will harness our increased financial flexibility and leverage our Honeywell Aerospace Operating System to drive greater innovation, more resilient output, and above market growth over time."

Currier continued, "For the second half of 2026, we believe it is prudent to align our guidance to our supply chain's demonstrated capabilities at the end of the second quarter. At the same time, we are taking the strategic and tactical actions necessary to position Honeywell Aerospace for accelerating growth and compelling financial performance. We are committed to delivering on the 2030 targets laid out at Investor Day in June, and we are moving with the speed and urgency required for improved performance in 2027 and beyond."

Recent Honeywell Aerospace highlights

Honeywell Aerospace hosted its inaugural Investor Day in Phoenix on June 3, during which it presented its three strategic priorities for creating substantial value: expand leadership in attractive end markets, invest in differentiated technology platforms and strengthen operational capabilities to unlock further growth.

The Honeywell Aerospace Operating System, with its standardized approach to decision-making, problem solving and communicating, is being rolled out across the company.

Several critical supply chain actions are underway, including: Qualifying over 50 new suppliers, with 50 more expected for the second half; Increasing investment in supplier tooling, with planned spending up 20% in the second half versus the first half and doubling from 2025 to 2027, of which approximately 70% is going to castings; and Expanding the number of multi-sourced parts by more than 15% for the year.

Year to date, the company has secured $15 billion of new wins (estimated lifetime value) highlighted by the following announcements: IndiGo has selected Honeywell Aerospace's flagship avionics and power systems for its order of 810 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft. This agreement represents the largest new-aircraft-selectable equipment win in company history. The company announced that Aeromexico intends to adopt its newest and most advanced runway safety technology, known as Surface Alerts (SURF-A), across the carrier's Boeing 737NG and 737MAX fleet of more than 100 aircraft. SURF-A is a prime example of the retrofit, modification and upgrade (RMU) growth strategy. Civitanavi Systems' ARGO 4000 inertial measurement has become a preferred solution for European OEMs integrating guidance capability into missile programs, unmanned platforms, maritime vessels and land vehicles.



Summary financial results

Honeywell Aerospace sales for the second quarter increased 5% on a reported and organic1 basis year over year. Backlog grew to $18.2 billion at quarter end, up 9% from the prior year, and trailing twelve-months orders were up 8%, led by continued strength in Defense and Space. Adjusted EBIT was down 7%, including approximately $100 million of separation-related costs and inventory obsolescence charges.

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2Q 2026

2Q 2025

% Change Backlog

$18,154

$16,600

9 % Sales

$4,522

$4,289

5 % Net income

$256

$852

(70) % Adjusted EBIT1

$995

$1,066

(7) % Earnings per share2

$0.78

$2.66

(71) % Adjusted earnings per share1,2

$1.87

$2.75

(32) %

End market sales

Commercial Aftermarket sales of $2.0 billion grew 8% year over year, driven by broad-based demand across the installed base, including higher business aviation flight hours. Commercial Original Equipment sales were up 6% to $0.7 billion as commercial air transport shipments recoupled to increased customer build schedules. Defense and Space sales of $1.8 billion expanded 3%, as increased domestic volumes were partially offset by lower international volumes due to supply constraints and the wind-down of a restricted government program.

($ in millions)

2Q 2026

2Q 2025

% Change Commercial Original Equipment

$679

$640

6 % Commercial Aftermarket

$2,026

$1,881

8 % Defense and Space

$1,817

$1,768

3 %

2026 outlook

Based on second quarter results and current business trends, Honeywell Aerospace updated its prior full-year and second half guidance ranges.





Previous guidance

Current guidance Organic1 growth

7% - 9%

4% - 5% Pro forma standalone adjusted EBIT1,3

$4.65B - $4.75B

$4.35B - $4.45B Year-over-year growth1,3

7% - 10%

Flat - 3% Pro forma standalone adjusted earnings per share2,3





$7.60 - $7.90 Second half free cash flow1

$1.0B - $1.5B

$1.0B - $1.5B





1. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures. 2. Earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share for all periods prior to the spin-off is calculated using 317 million common shares based on the shares of Honeywell Aerospace common stock outstanding as of the spin-off date, June 29, 2026. It is assumed there are no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards of Honeywell Aerospace outstanding prior to the spin-off. 3. Pro forma standalone adjusted EBIT, pro forma standalone adjusted EPS, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment margin and adjusted EPS, or the timing of working capital cash flows and capital expenditures. We therefore do not present a guidance range, or a reconciliation to, the nearest GAAP financial measures of net income, EPS, or cash provided by operating activities.

Segment results

Electronic Solutions sales grew 8% year over year on a reported and organic basis¹, led by strength in Defense and Space and Commercial Aftermarket. Segment adjusted EBIT¹ decreased by 3% year over year as higher volumes and pricing were more than offset by unfavorable mix and higher costs.

($ in millions)

2Q 2026

2Q 2025

% Change

% Organic Sales

$1,774

$1,645

8 %

8 % Segment profit/segment adjusted EBIT1

$459

$475

(3) %





Engines and Power Systems sales increased 1% year over year on a reported and organic basis¹ with higher Commercial Original Equipment shipments offset by lower Defense and Space shipments. Segment adjusted EBIT¹ decreased 32% year over year as unfavorable mix and higher costs more than offset price.

($ in millions)

2Q 2026

2Q 2025

% Change

% Organic Sales

$1,406

$1,390

1 %

1 % Segment profit/segment adjusted EBIT1

$174

$256

(32) %





Control Systems sales increased 7% year over year on a reported and organic basis¹, led by Commercial Aftermarket. Segment adjusted EBIT¹ increased 8% year over year as price more than offset higher costs.

($ in millions)

2Q 2026

2Q 2025

% Change

% Organic Sales

$1,342

$1,254

7 %

7 % Segment profit/segment adjusted EBIT1

$389

$361

8 %





Conference call details

Honeywell Aerospace will discuss its second quarter results and full-year 2026 guidance during an investor conference call starting at 5:00 pm EDT today. A live webcast of the investor call as well as related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (investor.honeywellaerospace.com). A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) is an independent global aerospace and defense company whose critical technologies are broadly deployed on the world's leading commercial air transport, business aviation, defense and space platforms. These integrated solutions enable safer, more efficient, and more reliable missions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company employs more than 36,000 people globally and supports more than 10,000 customers. With a broad portfolio spanning avionics and navigation systems, engines and power systems, and control systems for aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace combines commitment and deep engineering expertise to drive innovation and long-term value for the aerospace industry. For more information, visit www.honeywellaerospace.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace on LinkedIn.

Additional information

Honeywell Aerospace uses our Investor Relations website, investor.honeywellaerospace.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Forward-looking statements

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. These discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes, estimates, forecasts, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Important factors that could cause Honeywell Aerospace's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) risks relating to Honeywell Aerospace's spin-off from Honeywell International Inc., including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of operating as an independent public company; (ii) supply chain disruptions, including constraints on or changes in the price or availability of raw materials and components; (iii) our ability to successfully develop new technologies and introduce new products; (iv) our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; (v) changes in demand for our products and services, including conditions in the commercial aerospace, business aviation, and defense and space markets; (vi) changes in government spending and risks associated with our government contracts; and (vii) other economic, business, competitive, regulatory, geopolitical, and market factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Registration Statement on Form 10 (File No. 001-43173), including the Information Statement dated June 15, 2026 contained therein, and our other filings with the SEC. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell Aerospace's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows:

Organic sales growth,

Adjusted EBIT,

Pro forma standalone adjusted EBIT,

Adjusted earnings per share,

Pro forma standalone adjusted earnings per share,

Free cash flow, and

Segment adjusted EBIT.

Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Combined Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025

June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025 Product sales $ 2,611

$ 2,425

$ 5,033

$ 4,658 Service sales 1,911

1,864

3,841

3,705 Net sales 4,522

4,289

8,874

8,363 Costs, expenses and other













Cost of products sold 1,988

1,837

3,820

3,472 Cost of services sold 953

888

1,843

1,804 Total cost of products and services sold 2,941

2,725

5,663

5,276 Research and development expenses 183

167

370

334 Selling, general and administrative expenses 722

383

1,286

748 Other expense, net 98

14

148

72 Interest and other financial charges 200

—

229

— Total costs, expenses and other 4,144

3,289

7,696

6,430 Income before taxes 378

1,000

1,178

1,933 Income tax expense 122

148

280

295 Net income 256

852

898

1,638 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests 10

8

18

17 Net income attributable to Aerospace $ 246

$ 844

$ 880

$ 1,621

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Combined Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)





June 27, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,057

$ 213 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $40 and $33, respectively 2,462

2,156 Inventories 4,466

4,311 Current contract assets 1,412

1,366 Other current assets 446

344 Total current assets 9,843

8,390 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,250

2,101 Goodwill 3,014

3,025 Other intangible assets, net 2,200

2,177 Deferred tax assets 381

412 Other assets 1,683

1,580 Total assets $ 19,371

$ 17,685 LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,793

$ 2,883 Current contract liabilities 1,595

1,589 Accrued liabilities 2,063

2,105 Total current liabilities 6,451

6,577 Long-term debt 15,849

4 Contract liabilities 1,107

1,091 Other liabilities 1,587

1,517 Total liabilities 24,994

9,189 EQUITY





Net Parent investment (5,487)

8,609 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (210)

(210) Total (deficit) equity attributable to Aerospace (5,697)

8,399 Noncontrolling interests 74

97 Total (deficit) equity (5,623)

8,496 Total liabilities and (deficit) equity $ 19,371

$ 17,685

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Combined Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025

June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income $ 256

$ 852

$ 898

$ 1,638 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities













Depreciation 77

70

145

134 Amortization 45

40

88

78 Stock compensation expense 36

22

61

46 Deferred income taxes 7

(68)

36

(129) Other (41)

7

(54)

23 Changes in assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable (311)

12

(365)

(211) Inventories (31)

(158)

(165)

(267) Contract assets 42

(35)

(48)

(27) Other assets (90)

8

(85)

38 Accounts payable 114

113

(133)

(70) Contract liabilities 35

(47)

29

(81) Other liabilities 432

(68)

(61)

(147) Net cash provided by operating activities 571

748

346

1,025 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Capital expenditures (123)

(133)

(260)

(234) Increase in investments, net (7)

—

(5)

(1) Amounts advanced for related party loans receivable —

(1)

(7)

(7) Repayments received from related party loans receivable 51

—

51

— Net cash used for investing activities (79)

(134)

(221)

(242) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

—

15,843

— Net transfers (to) from Parent (292)

(622)

(15,087)

(602) Other (111)

(23)

(12)

(25) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (403)

(645)

744

(627) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents (21)

13

(25)

19 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 68

(18)

844

175 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 989

437

213

244 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,057

$ 419

$ 1,057

$ 419

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Segment Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Net sales June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025

June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025 Electronic Solutions $ 1,774

$ 1,645

$ 3,515

$ 3,195 Engines & Power Systems 1,406

1,390

2,826

2,664 Control Systems 1,342

1,254

2,533

2,504 Total Net sales $ 4,522

$ 4,289

$ 8,874

$ 8,363

Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income Before Taxes





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Segment profit June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025

June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025 Electronic Solutions $ 459

$ 475

$ 969

$ 885 Engines & Power Systems 174

256

455

449 Control Systems 389

361

716

808 Corporate and All Other (27)

(26)

(50)

(36) Total Segment profit 995

1,066

2,090

2,106 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles1 (22)

(17)

(44)

(34) Stock compensation expense2 (36)

(22)

(61)

(46) Transaction costs3 (329)

(17)

(522)

(17) Environmental expenses4 (20)

(24)

(42)

(105) Interest and other financial charges (200)

—

(229)

— Other, net5 (10)

14

(14)

29 Income before taxes $ 378

$ 1,000

$ 1,178

$ 1,933





1. Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses. 2. Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. 3. Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses and Other expense, net. 4. Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold and Other expense, net. 5. Amounts include pension income (expense), repositioning charges, and other expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to which this reconciliation is attached to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. Management believes these non‑GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information related to our performance period to period, align the measures to how management evaluates performance internally, and make it easier for investors to compare our performance to peers. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Investors are urged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Honeywell Aerospace's business.

Information reconciling forward-looking GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures related to full-year 2026 guidance, including organic sales growth, pro forma standalone adjusted EBIT, pro forma standalone adjusted earnings per share, and second half free cash flow, is not available because management cannot reliably predict or estimate certain items without unreasonable effort. These items include fluctuations in global currency market; the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions; pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets; and the timing of working capital cash flows and capital expenditures. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a significant impact on our reported financial results.

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Reconciliation of Organic Sales Percent Change for Total Company and by Segment

(Unaudited)





2Q 2026 v. 2Q 2025 Honeywell Aerospace

Reported sales percent change 5 % Less: Foreign currency translation — % Less: Acquisitions — % Less: Other — % Organic sales percent change 5 %



Electronic Solutions

Reported sales percent change 8 % Less: Foreign currency translation — % Less: Acquisitions — % Less: Other — % Organic sales percent change 8 %



Engines & Power Systems

Reported sales percent change 1 % Less: Foreign currency translation — % Less: Acquisitions — % Less: Other — % Organic sales percent change 1 %



Control Systems

Reported sales percent change 7 % Less: Foreign currency translation — % Less: Acquisitions — % Less: Other — % Organic sales percent change 7 %

We define organic sales percent change as the year-over-year change in reported Net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation and acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the first 12 months following the transaction date, and other items that are unusual and non-recurring in nature (e.g., impact of comprehensive settlement related to Flexjet litigation). We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Reconciliation of Organic Sales Percent Change by End Market

(Unaudited)





2Q 2026 v. 2Q 2025 Commercial Original Equipment

Reported sales percent change 6 % Less: Foreign currency translation — % Less: Acquisitions — % Less: Other — % Organic sales percent change 6 %



Commercial Aftermarket

Reported sales percent change 8 % Less: Foreign currency translation — % Less: Acquisitions — % Less: Other — % Organic sales percent change 8 %



Defense and Space

Reported sales percent change 3 % Less: Foreign currency translation — % Less: Acquisitions — % Less: Other — % Organic sales percent change 3 %

We define organic sales percentage as the year-over-year change in reported Net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation and acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the first 12 months following the transaction date, and other items that are unusual and non-recurring in nature (e.g., impact of comprehensive settlement related to Flexjet litigation). We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Segment Profit and Adjusted EBIT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)





Three Months Ended

June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025 Net income $ 256

$ 852 Income tax expense 122

148 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles(1) 22

17 Stock compensation expense(2) 36

22 Environmental expense(3) 20

24 Transaction costs(4) 329

17 Interest and other financial charges 200

— Other, net(5) 10

(14) Total Segment Profit/Adjusted EBIT $ 995

$ 1,066





1. Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative. 2. Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. 3. Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold and Other expense, net. 4. Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses and Other expense, net. 5. Amounts include pension (income) expense and repositioning and other charges.

We define Total segment profit as Net income, excluding taxes, interest, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, stock compensation expense, environmental expense, pension income (expense), repositioning and other charges, transaction costs, expenses associated with the Honeywell trademark license, and other items within Other expense, net. We define adjusted EBIT as net income before taxes, excluding interest, amortization-related intangibles, stock compensation expense, environmental expense, pension income (expense), repositioning and other charges, transaction costs, expenses associated with the Honeywell trademark license, other items within Other expense, net, and other items that are unusual or non-recurring in nature, including but not limited to impairment charges and litigation charges (e.g., comprehensive settlement related to Flexjet litigation). We believe these measures are useful to investors as they provide greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making, as well as understanding ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025 Earnings per share of common stock - diluted1 $ 0.78

$ 2.66 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles2 0.05

0.04 Transaction costs3 1.04

0.05 Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - diluted $ 1.87

$ 2.75





1. Reflects earnings per share on a diluted basis. On June 29, 2026, there were approximately 317 million shares of Honeywell Aerospace common stock outstanding. The computation of earnings per common share for all periods through June 27, 2026 was calculated using 317 million common shares. For periods prior to the Spin-Off, the Company participated in various Honeywell stock-based compensation plans. It is assumed that there are no dilutive equity instruments in prior periods as there were no equity awards of Honeywell Aerospace outstanding prior to Spin-Off. Outstanding equity instruments may convert into equity instruments of the Company after the Spin-Off and be included in the diluted earnings per share calculation in future reporting periods to the extent such equity instruments are dilutive. 2. For the three months ended June 27, 2026, acquisition-related intangibles amortization includes $18 million, net of tax benefit of $4 million. For the three months ended June 28, 2025, acquisition-related intangibles amortization includes $13 million, net of tax benefit of $4 million. 3. For the three months ended June 27, 2026, transaction related costs includes $329 million, without tax benefit. For the three months ended June 28, 2025, transaction related costs includes $15 million, net of tax benefit of $2 million.

We define adjusted earnings per share as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude various charges as listed above. We believe adjusted earnings per share is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Contacts:



Media Investor Relations Brian Grace Sean Meakim (602) 897-0205 (623) 223-5980 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell Aerospace Inc.