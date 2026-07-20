Landmark agreement represents Honeywell Aerospace's largest-ever commercial equipage and service deal with India's largest airline

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) today announced that IndiGo, India's largest airline and one of the fastest‑growing carriers globally, has selected Honeywell Aerospace's flagship avionics and power systems for its record‑breaking order of 810 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft. This agreement represents the largest new-aircraft-selectable equipment win in Honeywell Aerospace history, accelerating the company's expansion.

IndiGo makes historic selection of Honeywell Aerospace avionics and APUs to equip 810 new Airbus aircraft in fleet expansion.

Alongside the new equipment, Honeywell Aerospace will deliver comprehensive aftermarket support to ensure long-term reliability and efficiency.

Honeywell Aerospace has supported IndiGo's operations since 2015 across its current fleet of more than 400 aircraft. With this selection, Honeywell Aerospace's systems will play a pivotal role in shaping IndiGo's next‑generation fleet, reinforcing IndiGo's industry leadership and strengthening Honeywell Aerospace's presence in one of the world's fastest‑growing commercial aviation markets.

Under this agreement, Honeywell Aerospace will supply:

131-9A auxiliary power unit s, designed to deliver reliable onboard power while supporting efficient aircraft operation

s, designed to deliver reliable onboard power while supporting efficient aircraft operation Advanced weather radar systems that help pilots identify and avoid adverse weather conditions

that help pilots identify and avoid adverse weather conditions Traffic collision avoidance systems that provide pilots with enhanced situational awareness and help improve flight safety

that provide pilots with enhanced situational awareness and help improve flight safety Flight management systems that enable efficient route planning and flying

that enable efficient route planning and flying A comprehensive aftermarket program designed to help optimize fleet performance throughout the operational life of the aircraft, to help maximize aircraft availability and streamline maintenance planning across the fleet.

These systems will equip IndiGo's future fleet with industry‑leading safety, situational awareness, fuel efficiency and operational excellence.

"With one of the industry's largest future fleet pipelines, IndiGo is effectively contributing to the future of aviation in India and beyond," said Willie Walsh, Chief Executive Officer Designate, IndiGo. "Honeywell Aerospace has been a valued partner in IndiGo's growth journey, and we are delighted to deepen our relationship with this collaboration. Fleet resilience, operational efficiency, and safety have been the cornerstones of IndiGo's growth strategy since inception. As IndiGo continues its transformation into a truly global airline, Honeywell Aerospace's advanced technologies and long-term support services will further reinforce these strengths, enabling us to consistently deliver the reliability, operational excellence, and seamless customer experience that passengers have come to expect from IndiGo."

"This historic OE selection marks one of the most significant milestones in Honeywell Aerospace's commercial business," said Anthony Florian, President, Global Commercial Aftermarket, Honeywell Aerospace. "The scale of IndiGo's fleet expansion — and their decision to rely on Honeywell Aerospace's advanced products underscores the strength of our technology and demonstrates the confidence customers place in Honeywell Aerospace to support reliable, efficient, and safe operations for decades to come."

For more than three decades, Honeywell Aerospace has played a pivotal role in shaping India's aviation and defense landscape, fostering innovation, supporting indigenous manufacturing, and continuing to drive the future of aviation with a focus on safety, autonomy and electrification.

About Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) is an independent global aerospace and defense company whose critical technologies are broadly deployed on the world's leading commercial air transport, business aviation, defense and space platforms. These integrated solutions enable safer, more efficient, and more reliable missions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company employs more than 36,000 people globally and supports more than 10,000 customers. With a broad portfolio spanning avionics and navigation systems, engines and power systems, and control systems for aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace combines commitment and deep engineering expertise to drive innovation and long-term value for the aerospace industry. For more information, visit www.honeywellaerospace.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace on LinkedIn.

About IndiGo

IndiGo is India's preferred and amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network. With its fleet of 400+ aircraft, the airline operates over 2100 daily flights, connecting 95+ domestic and 40+ international destinations, and welcomed more than 123 million customers in FY26. IndiGo was named the 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' by Skytrax at the World Airline Awards 2025 and the sixth Most Punctual Airline in Asia-Pacific in 2025 by the global aviation analytics firm, Cirium. For more information, please visit http://www.goindigo.in/ or download our mobile app.

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Juliet Collins Achong

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SOURCE Honeywell Aerospace Inc.