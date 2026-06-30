Hong Hao Joins the Board of Directors of Bairong Inc. (6608.HK), Backs AI Strategy for Long-Term Growth

BEIJING, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Bairong Inc.(the "Company") recently announced the appointment of Mr. Hong Hao, a top domestic macro-strategy expert and Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer of Lotus Asset Management, as a Non-executive Director of the company.

Based on his long-term expertise in macroeconomic analysis, industry cycles, and capital markets, Mr. Hong Hao expressed strong confidence in the company's artificial intelligence (AI) business layout and long-term growth potential. His joining is expected to provide key support in strategic planning for AI, capital market analysis of the Company.

With nearly three decades of experience in global macro research and cross-border markets, Mr. Hong Hao is widely recognized as an authoritative strategist in China's capital market. He has previously held roles at leading financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, China International Capital Corporation (CICC), and BOCOM International. He has developed a distinctive framework for cycle analysis and asset allocation, having accurately predicted major turning points in China's capital markets on multiple occasions. His research is highly influential within the industry.

Mr. Hong Hao's deep insights into cyclical trends and industry perspectives will enhance the Company's ability to interpret global liquidity movements and secondary market dynamics, ensuring that its strategic direction aligns with long-term capital market patterns.

Additionally, he will leverage his extensive market experience to support the Company in capital market value management, helping navigate complex market conditions and refine the system for communicating value to investors.

The Board and management team extend a warm welcome to Mr. Hong Hao and look forward to collaborating closely, building on professional consensus to drive the Company's industrial growth in AI and capital market value creation forward.

SOURCE Bairong Inc.