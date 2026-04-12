When Harvard Meets Bairong: How a Chinese Company is Reshaping the Future of Organizations with 200,000 "Silicon-Based Employees"

From VoiceAgent to WiseNote to the "Home for Silicon-Based Employees," Bairong is showcasing not just individual AI features, but a comprehensive, enterprise-grade practice that truly integrates AI into roles, processes, and management systems. Following its previous inclusions in Harvard Business School case studies, Bairong is now entering global frontier discussions with innovative solutions such as "AI employees" and "Silicon-Carbon Co-Governance."

BEIJING, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, Tsedal Neeley, Senior Associate Dean and Chair of the MBA program at Harvard Business School, specifically paid her visit to Bairong Intelligence. During this visit, the two sides engaged in in-depth exchanges on the progress of AI applications, explored the systemic transformation in the AI era, and discussed the commercial practices of "silicon-carbon co-governance."

At Bairong, Professor Neeley experienced VoiceAgent, WiseNote, and the "Home for Silicon-Based Employees" firsthand, witnessing a real-world example: AI is no longer just answering questions or assisting with work—it is undertaking tasks in real business operations, embedding into processes, accepting performance evaluations, and becoming manageable, collaborative, and sustainably evolving into "silicon-based employees " under human supervision.

Previously, the firm was selected as one of the flagship Chinese corporate examples in HBS's case library for its pioneering work in machine learning and decision intelligence. This time, however, Bairong presents an even more cutting-edge and revolutionary topic: the pivot from "AI as a tool" to "AI as the workforce", and from tactical technology deployment to strategic organizational restructuring.

From "Able to Answer" to "Capable of Working": Bairong Demonstrates a Complete Company AI Practice

At the beginning of the visit, Professor Neeley experienced Bairong's VoiceAgent. Faced with multi-turn, multi-scenario, multi-language voice interactions and complex business Q&A, this "silicon-based employee" demonstrated natural, fluent, and professional communication capabilities. From continuous semantic understanding to personalized demand feedback, and from frontline business consulting to complex service scenario responses—the entire interaction process moved beyond the basic "voice assistant" level of Q&A, resembling a true business role capable of undertaking service tasks. Professor Neeley expressed amazement multiple times during the on-site visit, highly praising its naturalness and professionalism. Bairong VoiceAgent is built on the self-developed BR-Voice end-to-end large model, focusing on breaking through the mechanical and fragmented limitations of traditional voice interactions to achieve a natural interaction experience closer to real business environments.

Professor Neeley also experienced WiseNote, an expertise-driven "silicon-based employee." Unlike the common perception of AI as merely "writing summaries and providing assistance," WiseNote demonstrates a markedly expanded scope of capabilities. Under natural language instructions, it autonomously integrates and analyzes multi-source heterogeneous data, extracts core trends, constructs logical frameworks, and generates deep insights—producing comprehensive reports grounded in data, professional analysis, and strategic judgment within a short timeframe. After reviewing the in-depth industry report generated by WiseNote, Professor Neeley felt it was no longer simple AI assistance, but closer to an AI expert capable of independently completing high-quality knowledge work. WiseNote represents that AI beginning to possess "standalone" position value in professional knowledge work.

What triggered her organizational-level thinking most was the "Home for Silicon-Based Employees." In this system, Professor Neeley see a complete management system oriented toward silicon-based employees. Every silicon-based employee has an exclusive employee number, email, position, training records, performance ratings, and transfer and promotion records, reporting directly to a clear carbon-based business supervisor. From "onboarding applications" and "position configuration" to "performance evaluation" and "personnel changes," there are standardized processes and system support. More importantly, Bairong is not just conceptually proposing "that AI become employees," but has already applied human resource management, organizational management, and performance mechanisms to the daily operations of its silicon-based employees.

What Bairong Truly Answers is Not Just a Product Question, but an Organizational Question in the AI Era

Following the product experience, Zhang Shaofeng, CEO of the company, led the Bairong team in an in-depth closed-door exchange with Professor Neeley, focusing on technology, business strategy, and organizational practices. Bairong systematically reviewed its long-term deployment of AI Agents, starting in 2014 with "silicon-based risk control employees," and later in 2017, after the emergence of the Transformer architecture, deploying voice large language models and silicon-based customer service and sales agents. The Company has gradually evolved from MaaS (Model as a Service) and BaaS (Business as a Service) to a result-oriented RaaS (Results as a Service) model, and after 2023, achieved multi-industry, multi-role silicon-based employee coverage. Therefore, what Bairong demonstrates today is not a superficial stacking of short-term trending topics, but organizational practices evolved over more than a decade around "making AI become employees."

At the technical level, Bairong demonstrated its key capabilities covering layers 3-5 of the AI ecosystem: the self-developed BR-LLM-Proactive domain large model, BR-Voice end-to-end voice model, BR-Vision visual large model, and BR-Next Voice next-generation voice model, achieving rapid Agent construction and operation through AgentOS Baigong, and multi-scenario, multi-role large-scale deployment through AgentStore Baihui.

The value of these numbers is not just to illustrate that "Bairong made products," but to show that Bairong has already pushed AI from the functional layer to the position layer, and from single-point tools to organizational operational units. Traditional organizations often rely on carbon-based employees as "APIs" between systems, undertaking large amounts of cross-system coordination and repetitive work. While in AI-native organizations, silicon-based employees begin to undertake end-to-end process orchestration and automated execution, allowing carbon-based employees to focus more on strategy, judgment, innovation, and decision-making. The change in AI is not just a technological change, but an organizational design change.

From "AI Tools" to "AI Employees," "Silicon-Carbon Co-Governance" Creates New Value Propositions for Future Organizations

In the exchange, the "Silicon-Carbon Co-Governance" concept proposed by Bairong became the part that resonated most deeply with both sides. Professor Neeley pointed out that past academic research on AI applications in enterprises mostly remained at the level of "tools assisting humans." However, Bairong's practice, especially the combined demonstration of VoiceAgent, WiseNote, and the "Home for Silicon-Based Employees," allowed her to see a clear leap from "AI tools" to "AI employees." Silicon-based employees begin to undertake standardized, repetitive, and process-driven operational tasks, while also entering into professional work such as deep analysis and report writing. Meanwhile, carbon-based employees are released from large amounts of tedious affairs, focusing more on strategic judgment, innovation and creation, risk control, and emotional value delivery. Professor Neeley believes this is not a simple replacement, but a new division of labor structure, a new collaborative model, and a governance framework worthy of continuous attention from global enterprise management research.

This view is highly consistent with Bairong's long-term core philosophy. Bairong believes that company transformation in the AI era is never about simple software upgrades or efficiency tool introductions, but the deep restructuring of organizational models "Silicon-Carbon Co-Governance" is not only Bairong's internal organizational practice, but also a methodology for AI transformation facing global companies. Therefore, in its own operations, Bairong does not treat silicon-based employees as "plug-in tools," but as collaborators, executors, and result bearers in real positions, ensuring they operate stably and iterate continuously under human supervision through systematic management.

This is also the true difference between Bairong and many AI companies that only remain at the demo or single-point function level. What Bairong proposes and practices is not "smarter tools," but "new types of employees that can be absorbed by organizations." It is not about "local efficiency improvement," but about "rewriting company operations around positions, processes, governance, and results." This makes Bairong's exploration naturally possess research and demonstration value beyond the product itself.

From Chinese Practice to Global Context: Bairong is Becoming a Benchmark of Next-Generation Enterprise AI

As a long-term practitioner in the AI Agent field, Bairong has formed a silicon-based employee matrix covering nearly 200 positions, with deployed scenarios spanning finance, telecommunications, retail, enterprise services, and other industries, and has received attention and recognition from international research institutions such as IDC and Gartner. Within Bairong, silicon-based employee management has also become part of daily operations. Its presentation materials show that Bairong has received market attention in multiple dimensions including domain large models, Agent Builder, finance, marketing and sales, human resources, and legal affairs. The Company has seen multiple RaaS cases incorporated into Gartner-related research, and has also become one of the co-leads of the AI Agent ecosystem working group.

In the future, Bairong will continue to evolve around domain large models and core AI Agent capabilities, continuously optimizing core products such as VoiceAgent, WiseNote, and the "Home for Silicon-Based Employees." The Company will continuously enrich the position roles and application scenarios of silicon-based employees, promoting them to more widely enter enterprise business practices. Bairong will also continue to transform its long-term exploration in "making AI become employees" into methods and samples that can be discussed, researched, and referenced by the global industry, academia, and business communities.

About Bairong

Bairong AI Inc. (6608.HK) is a leading pioneer in enterprise AI agent solutions. Guided by the mission of "Empowering Every Industry and Home with AI," it delivers its services through a Result-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, providing institutional clients with tailored AI agent capabilities. At the core of Bairong's technology stack are its proprietary BR-LLM large language model and the "Bairong CybotStar百融百工" enterprise AI agent operating system, which empower clients to build and deploy their own custom AI agents. Bairong also delivers end-to-end business outcomes via business process outsourcing and position outsourcing services.

To date, Bairong has served over 8,000 institutional clients while maintaining a core client retention rate of 98%. Its clients span diverse sectors including internet, retail, communications, education, healthcare, and more. The company's solutions address a comprehensive range of use cases: marketing recommendation and sales collaboration, intelligent customer service and outbound calls, contract/bill and regulation analysis, credit approval and anti-fraud, claims settlement and archive management, as well as recruitment operation and training empowerment. Bairong holds over 95% independent intellectual property rights for its products, with a cumulative portfolio of more than 573 patents and software copyrights.

Recognized as a leading innovator in China's next-generation technology sector, Bairong has earned significant industry acclaim. The company was named one of the "China Top 60 AI Enterprises" in Morgan Stanley's industry analysis and has been highlighted in annual reports by Kai Yuan and Ping An Securities Technology Team. In IDC's evaluations, Bairong consistently ranks as a leader across multiple dimensions for large language models and intelligent agents. Furthermore, the company holds the industry's highest rating for Corporate Governance in MSCI's ESG assessments.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.brgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and the negative of these words and other similar expressions or statements. Bairong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the HKEx, in its annual and interim reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Bairong's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: Bairong's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Bairong's limited operating history; risks associated with the financial service industry, Bairong's ability to develop and deliver services of high quality and appeal to clients; Bairong's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; Bairong's ability to compete successfully; Bairong's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; and changes in client demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Bairong's filings with the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Bairong does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE Bairong Inc.