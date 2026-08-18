Hoogland Restaurant Group Acquires Five Marco's Pizza Locations

Acquisitions in Tennessee and Texas reinforce its status as Marco's Pizza's largest franchise owner

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hoogland Restaurant Group (HRG), a Highland Ventures Company, announces the acquisition of five Marco's Pizza locations. The stores, located in Tennessee and Texas, add to its status as the nation's largest franchise owner of Marco's Pizza.

"With the economic headwinds in today's QSR environment, it's a testament to our team to be growing rather than contracting," said McLain Hoogland, President of HRG. "We're proud to add these locations to our family of stores."

The Texas acquisitions include locations in Lewisville, Fort Worth, Saginaw and North Richland Hills. The Tennessee store is in Pigeon Forge, a popular Tennessee vacation destination. With these additions, HRG now operates 120 stores in 14 states.

"Our goal is to focus on delivering exceptional quality in our food and exceptional experiences to our customers," said Zach McLaughlin, Vice President of Operations for HRG. "With these new locations, we expand our ability to share that simple goal."

Marco's Pizza was founded in 1978 in Oregon, Ohio and operates more than 1,300 stores domestically and internationally. Marco's is currently the nation's fifth largest pizza chain.

HRG was founded in 2012 as Hoogland Foods. Its mission is to serve one meal, one family and one neighborhood at a time, and to do it better and faster than anyone else. As a family-owned business, it strives to make a difference in the communities it serves, actively participating in partnerships and fundraising with organizations that share their mission.

About HRG

Hoogland Restaurant Group, a Highland Ventures company, is the nation's largest franchise owner of Marco's Pizza. It currently operates 120 locations in 14 states. As part of the Highland Ventures family of brands, HRG continues an eighty-year tradition governed by its mission to grow - people, communities and businesses.

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SOURCE Hoogland Restaurant Group