Hoonartek Expands Databricks Data Lake Activation Offering with Genie GTM Recognition, and new approved Brickbuilder Solutions

Recognition complemented by a new AI Readiness Calculator designed to enable enterprises accelerate their move from data and AI to governed decision-making through ClearView™

UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. and PUNE, India, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoonartek, a global provider of Data, AI, and Digital services, today announced its recognition by Databricks, the world's leading data & AI platform, as a Databricks Genie GTM Partner, joining a select group of consulting organizations helping enterprises accelerate adoption of conversational analytics and AI-powered decision-making on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. In addition, it has been included in the Migrate & Modernize program as one of the launch partners.

The recognition further establishes Hoonartek's growing presence within the Databricks ecosystem, which now includes three Databricks-validated Brickbuilder offerings and an expanding portfolio of 10+ Databricks-native accelerators designed to help organizations modernize data estates, strengthen governance, improve trust, and operationalize AI at scale.

The Databricks Brickbuilder program recognizes proven, production-ready solutions and services that extend and enhance the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Hoonartek's Databricks-validated offerings include its Migrate & Modernize service, designed to accelerate complex data modernization initiatives, along with DQPulse and MaskXccelerate, accelerators that help enterprises strengthen data quality, governance, security, and compliance while accelerating time-to-value from their Databricks investments.

These capabilities form part of Hoonartek's broader vision delivering enterprise decision intelligence through ClearView™, the company's flagship Agentic AI offering. As enterprises invest heavily in modern data platforms and AI initiatives, many continue to face a common challenge: translating data, insights, and AI outputs into consistent, governed business actions.

Together, Databricks Genie, Hoonartek's Brickbuilder solutions, and its Riverside portfolio of accelerators help enterprises move from data visibility to business action. The Riverside portfolio includes 10+ Databricks-native accelerators spanning Data Ingestion, Data Quality & Reliability, and Governance & Observability, enabling organizations to strengthen data foundations, accelerate AI adoption, and operationalize decision-making at scale.

"Organizations have made significant investments in data modernization and AI, yet many with their SaaS bloat struggle to operationalize those investments at scale," said Peeyoosh Pandey, CEO of Hoonartek. "Our growing collaboration with Databricks, combined with our Brickbuilder solutions, accelerator portfolio, and ClearView platform, is focused on helping enterprises bridge the gap between insight and action through governed decision-making."

To further support organizations on this journey, Hoonartek has also launched an AI Readiness Calculator, a self-assessment tool designed to help business and technology leaders evaluate their preparedness for enterprise AI adoption. The assessment provides a structured view of readiness across data, governance, decisioning, and AI capabilities, helping organizations identify the next steps required to operationalize AI responsibly and at scale.

These initiatives reflect Hoonartek's continued commitment to helping enterprises move from data and AI to measurable business outcomes through trusted, governed, and scalable decision intelligence.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit Hoonartek.com.

About Hoonartek

Hoonartek is a global Data, AI, and Digital services organization that helps enterprises move from technology-first execution to outcome-driven intelligence. With deep expertise across modern data platforms, governance, and AI, Hoonartek partners with organizations to build trusted, scalable data foundations for decision-making and innovation.

For more information on how Hoonartek and Databricks can accelerate your data & AI transformation, visit www.hoonartek.com/databricks.

To learn more, visit www.hoonartek.com | [email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Anoop Bharadwaj | [email protected]

SOURCE Hoonartek