Hop Into a good4u℠ Easter With Natural Grocers®, March 28-April 4, 2026

GOLDEN EASTER EGG HUNT

Mark your calendar. On Saturday, March 28, all Natural Grocers locations will host a Golden Easter Egg Hunt, a fun-filled event the whole family will love.

The hunt begins at 11:00 a.m., with 12 special golden eggs hidden throughout the store, each offering a chance to win a gift card up to $50. [i]

After the hunt, the fun continues with Easter crafts for kids until 1:00 p.m.

The first 100 kids to visit will get a free reusable Natural Grocers tote bag.[ii]

BUILD A BETTER EASTER BASKET

Natural Grocers has fun and affordable basket-worthy picks for kids and adults. Fill those baskets without breaking the bunny's bank account with premium-quality treats for all ages, featuring products that align with the company's Earth-friendly values and strict product standards.

March 28–April 4: {N}power® members can enjoy up to 52% off select products with Natural Grocers' Even More Affordable Easter deals.[iii]

HOLIDAY HAMS, ROASTS & RECIPES TO DELIGHT

This Easter season, Natural Grocers is offering customers trusted family favorites such as Beeler's Uncured Bone-In Spiral Sliced Half Ham or Thousand Hills Boneless Strip Loin Roast for a holiday meal centerpiece.[iv]

Fully cooked, hickory smoked Beeler's Uncured Bone-In Spiral Sliced Half Ham ($6.35/lb). Prepare it with the perfect, easy holiday recipe.

Feed up to eight people with a 100% grass-fed Thousand Hills Boneless Strip Loin Roast ($49.99/4-lb roast).

Looking for unique, delicious Easter recipes? Whether you're planning a festive brunch, a hearty dinner, or looking for vegetarian and vegan alternatives, Natural Grocers has you covered with mouthwatering choices to make your holiday celebration memorable.

Make your own Easter egg dye from natural foods with this easy recipe, tutorial from Natural Grocers. You can even use brown-shelled eggs—with their darker base, they enhance the color, creating a range of earthy jewel tones.

EGGS-TRA HOLIDAY LOVE FOR {N}POWER® MEMBERS

{N}power members are eligible for additional savings to help create an easy and affordable holiday meals.*

March 28–April 4: Save big on select free-range eggs for only $1.99 (limit one dozen, must clip offer from the Natural Grocers mobile app or online dashboard). [v]

Save big on select free-range eggs for only $1.99 (limit one dozen, must clip offer from the Natural Grocers mobile app or online dashboard). March 28–April 4: 10% off Natural Grocers ® Brand Bulk (limit one transaction per {N}power account, must clip offer from the Natural Grocers mobile app or online dashboard). [vi]

10% off Natural Grocers Brand Bulk (limit one transaction per {N}power account, must clip offer from the Natural Grocers mobile app or online dashboard). March 28–April 4: 25% off all wine and 10% off all other alcohol at select stores. [vii]

25% off all wine and 10% off all other alcohol at select stores. March 28–April 30: {N}power members will also enjoy special pricing on select 100% USDA-certified organic produce. [viii]

{N}power members will also enjoy special pricing on select 100% USDA-certified organic produce. March 28–April 30: Feed up to six people for under $10 with a Jammy French Toast Bake. This good4u ℠ Meal Deal™ features an easy, make-ahead brunch dish that delivers all the comfort of classic French toast with none of the fuss. Dairy-free and gluten-free options are available for under $16.[ix] Click here for all the current {N}power good4u Meal Deals.

{N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits and other members-only features. Download Natural Grocers' free mobile app to unlock deals and receive an introductory savings of $2.[x] Customers can also sign up for {N}power here.

EGG-CELLENT EGGS FROM NATURAL GROCERS

No Easter celebration is complete without eggs, and when you buy from Natural Grocers, you choose eggs from healthier, happier hens. The company's commitment to quality goes above and beyond, with free-range egg standards that exceed USDA guidelines, including continuous access to the outdoors—ensuring the best care for the hens. In recognition of these exceptional standards, Natural Grocers was honored with the prestigious Good Egg Award from the world's leading farm animal welfare organization, Compassion in World Farming, in 2017. With a long-standing focus on transparency, Natural Grocers continues to lead the industry in upholding rigorous standards for both animal welfare and consumer education.

Visit naturalgrocers.com/our-standards for more information about the company's standards across all categories.

For more information about the company's holiday sales, promotions and recipes, click here.

Click here for a complimentary press kit.

All Natural Grocers' locations will be closed Sunday, April 5, 2026 and will reopen again at regular times on Monday, April 6.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. While supplies last. Void where prohibited by law. Contest will be held in participating stores on 3/28/2026, starting at 11 am, local time. 12 prizes will be awarded at each store upon finding an Easter egg, including 11 $10 gift cards and one $50 gift card. Limit one gift card prize per winner. Crew and members of their household are not eligible. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[ii] Offer valid only on 3/28/2026. Bags will be given out first come, first served starting at 11 am, local time. Limit one bag per customer. While supplies last, no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law. Crew and members of their household are not eligible. See store for details and additional terms.

[iii] Offers valid to registered {N}power members from 3/28/2026 to 4/8/2026. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at https://www.naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[iv] Product available at select stores only. Offers valid at select stores only, while supplies last and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] Offer valid to registered {N}power members from 3/28/2026 to 4/4/2026. Must clip offer from the Natural Grocers mobile app or online dashboard. Valid for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Limit 1 dozen. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at https://www.naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[vi] Offer valid to registered {N}power members from 3/28/2026 to 4/4/2026. Must clip offer from the Natural Grocers mobile app or online dashboard. 10% discount will be applied to product's regular, non-discounted price. Valid for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Limit one transaction per {N}power account. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at https://www.naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[vii] Offers valid to registered {N}power members 3/28/2026 to 4/4/2026 for in-store customer purchases only at participating Natural Grocers® locations. Must be 21 or older for alcohol purchases. Please drink responsibly. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Void where prohibited by law.

[viii] Offer valid to registered {N}power members from 3/28/2026 to 4/30/2026. Valid for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[ix] Offer valid to registered {N}power members from 3/28/2026 to 4/30/2026. Valid for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Under price reflects quantities listed below ingredients. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[x] See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}power terms of use.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.