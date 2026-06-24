HOPPR Launches Presto, Unlocking AI Draft Reporting in Existing Radiology Workflows

The HOPPR Presto Agent brings AI draft reporting into systems radiologists already use, with each practice free to choose its own AI models.

Presto is designed to help address a major barrier to radiology AI adoption by bringing AI capabilities into reporting systems radiologists already use rather than requiring new platforms or workflow changes.

Practices and healthcare organizations can select and use commercial, open-source, or internally developed vision-language models, providing flexibility as AI technology evolves.

Presto is available today for PowerScribe 360 and PowerScribe One, with additional reporting-system integrations in development.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPPR, a company advancing the development of transparent and scalable AI for medical imaging, announced today the commercial availability of HOPPR® Presto Agent (Presto). Presto integrates with existing radiology reporting systems without requiring new software or platform migrations. It uses information from AI models selected by the practices to extract findings from the imaging exams, and Presto creates a draft report using the findings it receives and importing them into each radiologist's existing templates.

Presto organizes dictated text within report templates and automatically pulls measurements from DEXA images, scanned PDFs, and ultrasound worksheets directly into reports. Presto works with any vision-language model, including open-source, commercial, or internally developed models. This gives practices flexibility as models evolve. Presto is available today for PowerScribe 360 and PowerScribe One, with additional reporting-system integrations in development.

"As practicing radiologists, we became frustrated that the promise of AI wasn't being delivered at the point of reporting. Report generation is a major cause of frustration for radiologists with little to do with interpreting images, so we built Presto. It fills a gap that every radiologist we know has felt," said William Boonn, MD, Chief Medical Officer at HOPPR.

Radiologists participating in early access deployments reported that Presto integrated into existing workflows with minimal disruption:

"Presto was remarkably easy to set up and start using, but what stands out to me most is its flexibility," said Shawn Lyo, MD, Radiology Associates of South Florida. "It allows me to read studies and dictate the way I prefer while providing a wide range of customization options that can be adapted to different reporting workflows and preferences."

"I'm really impressed with how seamless Presto is," said Daniel Riherd, MD, Evansville Radiology. "It runs right inside PowerScribe with nothing to set up, and not having to dictate measurements into my reports has saved me a ton of time."

"I've been using Presto in my daily practice for a few months, and it fits right into the system I already report in," said Joshua Adam Tarrence, DO, Radiology Physicians, Inc. "It takes a lot of the manual busywork out of building a report, so I can spend more of my time actually reading studies. For a private practice like ours, that's real value."

"The pace of AI development is staggering, but deployment into clinical workflows is universally becoming a bottleneck preventing practices from realizing its benefits," said Khan Siddiqui, MD, Founder and CEO of HOPPR. "Presto exists to solve that — getting AI results into the hands of radiologists, in the systems they already use, at the moment they need them."

HOPPR Presto Agent is now commercially available. To request access or a demo, visit https://presto.run.

About HOPPR

Founded in 2019, HOPPR brings together experts in clinical radiology, AI development, and healthcare commercialization to advance the development of transparent and scalable AI for medical imaging. The HOPPR® AI Foundry is a secure development platform designed for building, fine-tuning, validating, and hosting AI models for medical imaging. The platform provides curated datasets, traceable development workflows, and secure infrastructure that support responsible AI development aligned with industry quality and regulatory standards. HOPPR AI Foundry holds SOC 2 Type II attestation and HITRUST e1 Certification and is HIPAA-compliant. HOPPR also offers Forward Deployed Services, embedding HOPPR's machine learning scientists, software engineers, data scientists, and clinical experts directly within customer teams to accelerate development at every stage. For more information, visit www.hoppr.ai.

SOURCE HOPPR